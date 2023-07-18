Oil prices flat after China GDP data

Investors weigh signs of a weaker Chinese economy with a possible decline in US stockpiles
18 July 2023 - 11:26 Natalie Grover
Picture: REUTERS
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors weighed a possible tightening of US crude supplies against weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth. are weighing
Brent crude was down 1c at $78.49 a barrel by 7.53am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude edged up 1c to $74.16 a barrel.
Both contracts fell more than 1.5% on Monday after lacklustre Chinese data and the partial restart of some Libyan oilfields.
Market participants were awaiting industry data later on Tuesday that is expected to show US crude oil stockpiles and product inventories fell last week.
Sluggish GDP data from China released on Monday “kept a cautious lid on prices with some reservations in its demand recovery,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.
China’s GDP grew 6.3% year on year in the second quarter, compared with analysts’ forecasts of 7.3% as its post-pandemic recovery lost momentum.
Meanwhile, US shale oil production is projected to declined for the first time since December 2022, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.
Still, global supplies are expected to get a boost from the resumption of output at two of three Libyan fields that were shuttered last week. Output was thwarted by a protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.
“Brand new shiny months normally see Opec wheel out friendly drop quotes or of late, the voluntary cut bombs as promised by Saudi enabling a surge in enthusiasm,” said PVM analyst John Evans.
“But as the month moves on and the calendar comes across more data on economic performance and markers, a sense of pragmatism ensues and an inevitable deflation in mood.”
