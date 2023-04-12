Investors mull over mixed signals, which indicate mild price increases but still-strong underlying inflation
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Education technology is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, and our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger.
Nova is a digital messaging platform initially targeting the education sector, with plans for expansion into large companies and businesses that operate in remote environments, or have large staff complements.
Riemer is one of the co-founders of The Invigilator, an artificial intelligence based app that enables education institutions to conduct online assessments and examinations.
The app was launched during the Covid-19 lockdowns when many students were forced to continue their studies remotely.
Riemer says the experience of growing that first app made him aware of the need for universities to “nurture the connections between academia and management, and students and employees, and enable teams to come together in a digital ecosystem”.
This led to the development of the messenger platform, which — like The Invigilator — has also received backing from private equity and investment consortium The Buffet Group.
Topics of discussion include Nova’s business model; competition in the messaging marketplace; opportunities for technology start-ups in education; and Riemer’s experiences from earlier business ventures;
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. The podcast is produced by Demi Buzo.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Nova looks to disrupt instant messaging market
