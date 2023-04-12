Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Nova looks to disrupt instant messaging market

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger

12 April 2023 - 16:53 Mudiwa Gavaza
Image: Supplied

Education technology is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, and our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger. 

Nova is a digital messaging platform initially targeting the education sector, with plans for expansion into large companies and businesses that operate in remote environments, or have large staff complements. 

Riemer is one of the co-founders of The Invigilator, an artificial intelligence based app that enables education institutions to conduct online assessments and examinations.

The app was launched during the Covid-19 lockdowns when many students were forced to continue their studies remotely.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Riemer says the experience of growing that first app made him aware of the need for universities to “nurture the connections between academia and management, and students and employees, and enable teams to come together in a digital ecosystem”. 

This led to the development of the messenger platform, which — like The Invigilator — has also received backing from private equity and investment consortium The Buffet Group.

Topics of discussion include Nova’s business model; competition in the messaging marketplace; opportunities for technology start-ups in education; and Riemer’s experiences from earlier business ventures; 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. The podcast is produced by Demi Buzo.

PODCAST | 4Sight’s eye on growth and AI push

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the tech company’s Tertius Zitzke and Willie Ackerman to discuss turnaround strategies, investments in AI and its ...
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Inflation fight pushes up SA interest rates

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Patrick Buthelezi, economist at Sanlam Investments
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST: Youth Employment Service’s push to create jobs in a downturn

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Beware of 20-year loans for solar power, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Dropping like flies: SA’s great C-suite exodus
Companies
3.
End of the road for expiring data?
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Botswana retailer Choppies wins round two against ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Netflix has spent R2.3bn in SA since 2016
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Netflix has spent R2.3bn in SA since 2016

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH seals R1.2bn in new business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cook to open Apple’s first stores in India

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.