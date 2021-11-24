Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards end 2021 with strong winners’ roster

The winners of the fourth annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards were announced at a hybrid event held in Johannesburg on November 18.

The awards, presented in partnership with Arena Holdings, Fetola and Cold Press Media, recognise companies that are making significant strides in terms of their supplier development initiatives.

They also acknowledge corporates that open access to markets, empower small and medium-sized enterprises, foster learning, build a community of best practice and encourage collaboration in their industries and in the communities where they operate.

The awards programme is aimed at corporates, parastatals and government institutions with an annual turnover above R50m that implement programmes within their own supply chains to transform the supplier development landscape.

“At Absa, we are particularly pleased that since their launch in 2018, the Supplier Development Awards have grown significantly — in their importance, the number of participants and, more importantly, their impact,” said Vusi Fele, chief procurement officer at Absa Group, at the event held at The Empire Conference and Events Venue.

“The awards have truly come of age and continue to mature each and every year,” he said. “It is critical now more than ever for corporates in both the public and private sectors to use their supply chains to help develop and grow small suppliers, who are the real drivers of economic growth and job creation.”

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and July riots in SA this year, the nationwide call for applications resulted in 117 awards entries from a range of participants. A shortlist of 55 applicants was compiled by a specialist advisory panel.

“The increased interest from companies wanting to be part of the learning ecosystem and the high quality of this year’s finalists indicate that supplier development is becoming recognised as a valuable strategic lever to drive inclusive growth,” said Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola, a founding partner and the technical lead of the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards.

The expertise of the advisory panel helped refine this year’s winners. These key influencers in supplier development and sustainability helped ensure that the awards continue to lead the sector. They included:

Bridget Fury: head, Oppenheimer Generations Philanthropies

Lisa Parkes: deputy director: Cape Catalyst, Western Cape government

Lloyd Macfarlane: managing partner, GSA Campbell

Mamosa Motjope: MD, Wamobu Consulting

Sekai Chiwandamira: regional chapter manager: SA, Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs

The awards focus on supplier development strategy, projects, initiatives and integrated plans within the supply chain of a corporate or government entity. Applicants are submitted to an initial screening to pre-qualify and then submit a comprehensive application.

Fifteen organisations that clearly demonstrated excellence “beyond the scorecard” were selected as finalists and invited to substantiate their application and answer the judges’ hard-hitting questions.

The judging process is made public so that lessons can be learned and best practice shared. All results are also benchmarked for year-on-year comparison and collated in an annual report available on the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards website, to ensure access to the latest information on supplier development practices in SA and beyond.