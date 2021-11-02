Access to finance is a key tool for SMEs — but where to start?

Small businesses are a critical component of the African economy. They account for 90% of all private firms and contribute more than 50% to employment rates and almost 40% of GDP in African countries.

The role of small businesses in stimulating growth, creating jobs and helping to alleviate poverty is recognised globally, even more so in the wake of the pandemic.

A recent discussion by panellists from business, finance, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) emphasised access to finance as one of the most important (yet missing) levers to enable the growth of small businesses. How can finance be unlocked for small suppliers, and can there be inclusive economic growth without it?

As financial markets become more risk averse, confirmed market access and confirmed purchase orders have become requirements for small businesses needing finance — yet small suppliers often struggle to penetrate or create markets, creating a no-win scenario. They cannot compete with existing big businesses because they lack access to the working capital and investment finance to serve these markets.

This is where supplier development plays a pivotal role: where markets exist but links do not. Big businesses that develop inclusive supply chains, allocating procurement spend and resources to develop, support and enable access to small suppliers, have an immediate impact on the growth of those suppliers. Such holistic strategies unlock the capital required to help small, well-performing suppliers grow.

Funders can assist small suppliers directly and partner with corporates that want to provide procurement finance. For example, ProfitShare Partners, a fintech business, supports SMEs along the steep learning curve involved in delivering to corporates. A good contract or purchase order will give SMEs access to this service, which grows SMEs to independence and bankable viability within a year.

Another corporate helps SMEs with debt collection to manage their own credit risk, mentoring them to run their businesses in a mature and disciplined way. Studies show that SMEs grow within a few years of partnering with a corporate supplier.