Adecco chief calls for life-long learning to dodge jobs ‘time bomb’

Zurich — Companies should set up portable accounts to pay for life-long learning to help workers upgrade their skills and remain employable as robots take over more jobs, Adecco Group CEO Alain Dehaze says.

As increasing automation eliminates many roles, government and the private sector should work together to fill skills gaps, while workers must become more flexible, the head of the world’s largest staffing services company told Reuters in an interview.

“If they don’t quickly reform their education system, countries will create a time bomb,” said Dehaze. “They won’t have the correct talent any more and companies will move away.”

The Belgian, who has led Switzerland-based Adecco Group since 2015, said its customers — employers who take on temporary and permanent staff — want more flexible and more skilled workers.

“Digital skills shortages are one of the biggest problems for many of our clients. In Europe alone there will be 900,000 unfilled vacancies by 2020 due to a lack of digital skills,” Dehaze said, citing a European Commission study.

Companies and workers must improve training to fill these gaps, he said, especially as every four years people effectively lose 30% of their technical skills because the environment is changing so rapidly.

Employers could either lay off existing workers and recruit new staff — an expensive exercise — or retrain them. Cutting a job can cost roughly $100,000 in Switzerland, three times more than retraining, he said.