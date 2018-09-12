2018’s great crypto-crash is one for the record books

Hong Kong — The Great Crypto-Crash of 2018 looks more and more like one for the record books.

As virtual currencies plumbed new depths on Wednesday, the MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index extended its collapse from a January high to 80%. The tumble has now surpassed the Nasdaq Composite Index’s 78% peak-to-trough decline after the dotcom bubble burst in 2000.

Like their predecessors during the internet stock boom almost two decades ago, crypto-currency investors who bet big on a seemingly revolutionary technology are suffering a painful reality check.