Life

Climate change promises Champagne lifestyle for UK growers

While warmer summers in Europe may be good news for wine, beer could wilt

17 November 2018 - 08:37 Lin Taylor
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

London — Could rain-sodden Britain become the hot new wine producer? 

After a record-breaking heatwave over the British summer, this once unlikely scenario could yet happen as rising heat due to climate change turns parts of the famously wet, grey country into prime grape-growing land, researchers said on Friday.

Scientists identified Kent, Sussex and East Anglia in east and south-east England, along with Wales, as emerging hot-spots that could produce enough wine to rival France’s Champagne region, which sells 310-million bottles of bubbly each year.

“This summer’s heatwave has led to a record grape harvest and a vintage year for English and Welsh wine, prompting great interest in investment and land opportunities,” researcher Steve Dorling from the University of East Anglia said in a statement.

Using computer models, historical climate records and terrestrial data, the team said 33,700ha of land in Britain could be productive for wine-making as weather gets hotter, according to a study in the Journal of Land Use Science.

Wine makers in beer-loving Belgium have also noticed the effects of warming weather, with wine production quadrupling since 2006, government figures show.

Scientists have warned that world temperatures are likely to rise by 2° to 4.9°C this century compared with pre-industrial times.  This could lead to dangerous weather patterns — including more frequent and powerful droughts, floods and storms — increasing the pressure on agriculture. Food production itself is a major contributor to climate change.

But a warming planet could also bring benefits.

Countries in the far north, such as Iceland, have seen valuable fish turn up in waters that were previously too cold.

Still, some experts argue that the picture isn’t clear cut as warming waters could also bring new predators and diseases.

An October study in the journal Nature Plants warned that climate change will brew trouble for beer lovers in coming decades as it shrinks yields of barley, the top grain used to make the world’s most popular alcoholic drink.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Top CEOs back SA’s first cannabis lager beer

Poison City Brewing started selling a lager containing hemp in major liquor chains in September
Companies
1 month ago

Barley farmers cry foul over new AB InBev prices

Grain SA charges that AB InBev has contravened one of the conditions set in its acquisition of rival beer maker SABMiller
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Climate change promises Champagne lifestyle for ...
Life
2.
‘Taste, luxury, humour’ — the mantra for top-end ...
Life
3.
Millennials love their pets, as their spending ...
Life
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

Wine whines: we like our own, says the French, to Trump’s ire
World

Australian wine stuck in Chinese ports as trade relations deteriorate
World

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Multifarious Platter Guide has its virtues
Opinion / Columnists

SA drinkers slowly acquiring a taste for bourbon
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.