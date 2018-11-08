All sectors need to embrace digital economy to spur economic growth

Rather, it should be seen as a policy challenge to all sectors: education, health, trade, finance, commerce, energy, transport — public and private — requiring high levels of state co-ordination to create an enabling environment for investment and human development. Without these we will not achieve the economic growth, creation of jobs and innovation a digital economy promises.

The second is that stimulating digital investment, and particularly investment in the context of economic transformation, needs to be assessed with far greater granularity than we have over the past 20 years of communications reform. As the sector has moved from a single, state-owned and public-utility model (telecoms and broadcasting) to a regulated competitive market model, and now to a global market of monopoly platforms, e-trade and online work, there is a need to better understand and locate ourselves in global governance structures and global markets.

The internet operates as a global distribution network stimulated by convergence between media, telecommunications and IT. This convergence has been prompted by the provision of (audio-visual) content over converged IP networks, across multiple devices, with layers of governance at the international, regional and national levels. Harnessing this complex-adaptive system for the enormous efficiencies, productivity gains, reduced transaction costs and improved information flows it offers across the entire economy and society, requires forward-looking policy, agile regulation and active engagement in global governance to safeguard national interests.

My third point is that we will need to move beyond supply-side preoccupation with national infrastructure if we are to address the diverse investment requirements and exploit the opportunities in the “digital ecosystem”, as it is now more holistically referred to.

That being said, of course high-speed broadband networks and high-quality data services, which require massive long-term investments like any other infrastructure, are necessary conditions for a digital economy. Unlike other infrastructure, broadband infrastructure requires near-constant fresh investment in next-generation technologies, particularly in the mobile market. The quality and cost of infrastructure and services also determines the selection of countries as an investment destination or for locating national or regional headquarters.

Despite the policy and regulatory uncertainty in the sector, particularly around the establishment and nature of a wireless open-access network and compounded by the failure to assign commercial spectrum for over a decade, investment by the mobile telecoms industry is a remarkable success story. With more than R30bn invested in mobile infrastructure in the past year alone, the industry has innovatively refarmed existing spectrum to provide 4G services. Local operators are providing among the most extensive and highest quality broadband coverage in Africa, albeit at a considerably higher price than in many African countries. Urgently releasing high-demand spectrum is imperative; the costs for the country of not doing so are too high.

Mobile network investments have been exceeded by the extensive investments in international and national fibre networks in the country. Competing undersea cable investments in Seacom, EASSy and WACS have seen international bandwidth prices plummet and dramatically reduce operating costs for internet service providers. Extensive investments in backbone and backhaul network investments on the major intercity routes by the consortium of Liquid Telecom, MTN and Vodacom, as well as complementary investments by Dark Fibre Africa, FibreCo and Convergence Partners, have placed all South Africans within 10km of a point-of-presence (POP).