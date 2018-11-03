BONANG MOHALE: SA’s youth want to be part of the solution, not sidelined

SA has now hosted a successful investment summit only a few weeks after signing the jobs summit agreement. Both events were supported by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) in seeking solutions for the challenge of inclusive socio-economic growth.

Our country needs growth that brings more people into our economy, growth that adds more seats to the table, and growth that makes our young people believe it will benefit them.

It will take broad and diverse coalitions working together to make this a reality. At the fifth annual Accelerating Inclusive Youth Employment conference, I joined 250 senior leaders from business, government, labour, and the social sector to tackle this challenge.

Co-convened by Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, the presidency, the Human Resources Development Council of SA, Yellowwood, and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, this gathering has created a credible forum for building solutions that are innovative, pragmatic and can be scaled up to tackle the scourge of youth unemployment.

We rolled up our sleeves in various “action labs” focused on growth sectors where labour-absorbing job creation is possible for our youth. Industry leaders in the business process services sector shared a compelling five-year roadmap to grow foreign direct investment from new markets that could result in thousands of high-quality youth jobs in contact centres, data centres and knowledge hubs across the country.