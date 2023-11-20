Yemen’s Houthis seize Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea

Jerusalem — Israel said on Sunday that Yemen’s Houthis have seized a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, describing the incident as an “Iranian act of terrorism” with consequences for international maritime security.
The Houthis said they had seized a ship in that area but described it as Israeli. “We are treating the ship’s crew in accordance with Islamic principles and values,” a spokesperson for the group said, making no reference to the Israeli account.
The Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Japan’s top government spokesperson on Monday confirmed the capture of the Nippon Yusen-operated ship, Galaxy Leader, adding that Japan it appealing to the Houthis while seeking the help of Saudi, Omani and Iranian authorities to work towards the swift release of the vessel and its crew.
“We strongly condemn such acts,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference. No Japanese nationals are among the crew, he said.
Galaxy Leader is owned by a company registered under Isle of Man-headquartered Ray Car Carriers, which is a unit of Tel Aviv-incorporated Ray Shipping, according to LSEG data.
Ray Car Carriers and Ray Shipping could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.
Japan’s Nippon Yusen, also known as NYK, said the company has set up a task force to gather more information, including on the safety of the 25 crew, who are from the Philippines, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania and Mexico. The vessel, a car carrier, had been heading towards India from Europe with no cargo, a spokesperson said.
Last week, Houthi leadership said their forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
The US is monitoring the situation, a defence official said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said a ship — which it did not name — has been seized. There were no Israelis aboard and Israel is not involved in its ownership or operation, his office said.
“This is another Iranian act of terrorism that represents an escalation in Iran’s belligerence against the citizens of the free world, with concomitant international ramifications vis-à-vis the security of global shipping routes,” his office said.
Earlier on Sunday the Houthis said all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies, or carrying the Israeli flag, could be targeted.
Yemen’s Houthis seize Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea
The Iranian ally has been launching missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with Hamas militants fighting in Gaza
Jerusalem — Israel said on Sunday that Yemen’s Houthis have seized a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, describing the incident as an “Iranian act of terrorism” with consequences for international maritime security.
The Houthis said they had seized a ship in that area but described it as Israeli. “We are treating the ship’s crew in accordance with Islamic principles and values,” a spokesperson for the group said, making no reference to the Israeli account.
The Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Japan’s top government spokesperson on Monday confirmed the capture of the Nippon Yusen-operated ship, Galaxy Leader, adding that Japan it appealing to the Houthis while seeking the help of Saudi, Omani and Iranian authorities to work towards the swift release of the vessel and its crew.
“We strongly condemn such acts,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference. No Japanese nationals are among the crew, he said.
Galaxy Leader is owned by a company registered under Isle of Man-headquartered Ray Car Carriers, which is a unit of Tel Aviv-incorporated Ray Shipping, according to LSEG data.
Ray Car Carriers and Ray Shipping could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.
Japan’s Nippon Yusen, also known as NYK, said the company has set up a task force to gather more information, including on the safety of the 25 crew, who are from the Philippines, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania and Mexico. The vessel, a car carrier, had been heading towards India from Europe with no cargo, a spokesperson said.
Last week, Houthi leadership said their forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
The US is monitoring the situation, a defence official said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said a ship — which it did not name — has been seized. There were no Israelis aboard and Israel is not involved in its ownership or operation, his office said.
“This is another Iranian act of terrorism that represents an escalation in Iran’s belligerence against the citizens of the free world, with concomitant international ramifications vis-à-vis the security of global shipping routes,” his office said.
Earlier on Sunday the Houthis said all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies, or carrying the Israeli flag, could be targeted.
Reuters
US forces under fire in Middle East
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Peace must take precedence in Palestine and Israel
ADAM MENDELSOHN: Our unfortunate obsession with Holocaust analogies
US forces under fire in Middle East
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Peace must take precedence in Palestine and Israel
ADAM MENDELSOHN: Our unfortunate obsession with Holocaust analogies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Peace must take precedence in Palestine and Israel
First evacuees leave Gaza for Egypt
Iran to reopen diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.