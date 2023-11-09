Opinion ADAM MENDELSOHN: Our unfortunate obsession with Holocaust analogies In SA, casually invoking the Holocaust is done at a whim with little knowledge yet with alarming implications

In a statement issued on November 6, the SA cabinet wrote of the “holocaust being committed by the Israeli government against the Palestinians”. The day before, former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Njabulo Ndebele wrote that “Zionist Israel and its people progressively acquire the image of World War 2 Germany and the Nazi exterminators of Jews”. They joined a chorus of similar claims that has echoed over the past weeks.

Such statements provide an indication of the tenor of public rhetoric about the war. But why this ready resort to Holocaust analogies? Why use this particular language when referencing Israel? There are other apt alternatives of more recent origin that are available to describe brutal urban warfare. The second Chechen war. The Syrian civil war. Mosul. Fallujah. But the destruction of Gaza is not compared to Grozny. It is compared to the Holocaust...