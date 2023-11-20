Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Monday, as the dollar extended its slide after recent US economic data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve it done with its interest rate hikes.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,981.79 per ounce by 3.06am GMT (5.06am), after rising 2.2% last week. US gold futures were steady at $1,984.40.
“We’ve seen a significant narrative shift over the last week or so in the markets on the Fed policy and when the Fed will cut interest rates first and how aggressively it will be cutting rates,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
“On the flip side, [we are] still seeing a fairly significant divergence in terms of where gold is trading at the moment with real yields … we are going to need much weaker data from here to really catalyse that move above $2,000 per ounce.”
Data pointing to a slowing jobs market in the US and a weaker-than-expected consumer inflation report last week lifted hopes that the Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected.
The dollar slipped 0.2% to a more than a 2½-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
Traders now widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its December 12-13 policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Lower rates exert downward pressure on the dollar and bond yields, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.49% to 883.43 tonnes on Friday.
Investors now look forward to minutes from the US central bank’s most recent meeting later this week for more clarity on its interest rate path.
Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $23.64 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $901.88 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,056.41 per ounce.
Gold inches up as dollar keeps slipping on Fed pause bets
The market narrative on when and how aggressively the central bank will cut interest rates has shifted significantly, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Monday, as the dollar extended its slide after recent US economic data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve it done with its interest rate hikes.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,981.79 per ounce by 3.06am GMT (5.06am), after rising 2.2% last week. US gold futures were steady at $1,984.40.
“We’ve seen a significant narrative shift over the last week or so in the markets on the Fed policy and when the Fed will cut interest rates first and how aggressively it will be cutting rates,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
“On the flip side, [we are] still seeing a fairly significant divergence in terms of where gold is trading at the moment with real yields … we are going to need much weaker data from here to really catalyse that move above $2,000 per ounce.”
Data pointing to a slowing jobs market in the US and a weaker-than-expected consumer inflation report last week lifted hopes that the Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected.
The dollar slipped 0.2% to a more than a 2½-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
Traders now widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its December 12-13 policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Lower rates exert downward pressure on the dollar and bond yields, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.49% to 883.43 tonnes on Friday.
Investors now look forward to minutes from the US central bank’s most recent meeting later this week for more clarity on its interest rate path.
Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $23.64 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $901.88 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,056.41 per ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Gold heads higher on hopes of rate cuts
Fight rages for control of Nkwe Platinum
Gold Fields’ greenfield Salares Norte project to come on stream in December
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.