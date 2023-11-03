World / Middle East

UN aid chief reports ‘some progress’ in talks to get fuel into Gaza

UN aid chief repeated his call for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Israel’s bombardment of the enclave to help aid deliveries

03 November 2023 - 17:24
by Emma Farge
Distribution of medical aid and medicines to Nasser Medical Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, which recently arrived through the Rafah crossing on October 23. Picture: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
Geneva — The United Nations aid chief said on Friday that there had been “some progress” in ongoing negotiations to allow fuel into the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip for the first time since hostilities began on October 7.

“I heard just this morning as I came in, there has been some progress on allowing some more fuel in through these negotiations,” Martin Griffiths told a briefing for member states at the UN in New York, referring to ongoing negotiations between the global body, Israel, Egypt and the US. “I hope to see that confirmed during today.”

In the same speech he also repeated his call for “humanitarian pauses” in Israel’s bombardment of the enclave to help aid deliveries, which are far below pre-conflict levels.

“If we do not have pauses, we will not keep up with the needs of the people of Gaza and the Israelis also caught up in those areas of conflict,” he said.

On a visit to the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed to Israel on Friday to take steps to protect civilians in Gaza where the death toll has surpassed 9,000. Israel says 1,400 of its civilians were killed in the October 7 attacks by Hamas which prompted its bombardment of Gaza.

The director of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, Tom White, said his agency was being “starved” of the supplies it needs to help people in the densely populated enclave.

“Never have I been in a situation where we are effectively starved of the vital humanitarian supplies that we need to provide to people,” he said, adding that most Gazans were surviving on one or two pieces of bread per day.

White said 72 UNRWA staff members had been killed in the conflict so far. He added that UNRWA had lost contact with many of its shelters in the north, which is the focus of Israel’s military operation. 

Reuters

Israel says military has encircled Gaza City

US expected to push for pause in fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave
World
10 hours ago

Fierce clashes between Hamas and Israeli forces

Ground war closes in on Gaza City main population centre
World
1 day ago

Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide internet to aid organisations in Gaza

Musk offers helping hand as telephone and internet blackout isolates people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other
World
5 days ago

EU leaders call for aid corridors and humanitarian pause in Gaza

Thursday’s summit is the first in-person meeting of the EU’s 27 leaders since the deadly October 7 assault on Israel by Palestinian terrorist group ...
World
1 week ago

UN agencies say Gaza needs unimpeded flow of aid

Aid deliveries into Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt began on Saturday after intense diplomatic efforts
World
1 week ago
