Lebanese MP leaves bank with savings for surgery after sit-in

Analysts note that the local currency remains vulnerable to global developments, ‘and has some difficult terrain to navigate into the end of the year’
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba orders that corrections to language and mistaken figures must be made by 10 October
High court sets aside decisions taken at the February and March branch meetings of the Dr WB Rubusana region
The move could increase the number of homes and businesses connected to its network
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
Lebanese MP Cynthia Zarazir ended a protest at a bank on Wednesday after obtaining the funds she needed from her frozen savings to pay for surgery, her lawyer said, in the latest in a series of stand-offs between individuals and lenders.
Zarazir, who was elected in May to represent Beirut, entered the Antelias branch of Byblos Bank unarmed on Wednesday morning with two lawyers, and staged a sit-in for four hours as a “last resort” to access her money, her lawyer said.
Fouad Debs, one of the lawyers, confirmed to Reuters that Zarazir got access to the $8,500 she needed.
Cases of bank holdups and protests have snowballed across Lebanon recently as depositors have grown exasperated over informal capital controls that banks have imposed since an economic downturn began in 2019.
Depositors can only withdraw limited amounts in dollars or the Lebanese pound, which has lost more than 95% of its value since the crisis began.
Most withdrawals of foreign currency are carried out at an exchange rate unfavourable to depositors, amounting to a roughly 80% haircut on their value.
“We've spent a few days going back and forth to the bank and bringing my [medical] reports and they don’t answer us. I can’t delay this any more. I came to take my money,” Zarazir said.
“I came as a regular citizen, not as an MP,” she added.
A spokesperson for Byblos Bank was not immediately available for comment.
Zarazir's sit-in coincided with a separate holdup in a suburb of Beirut, where a man identified as Hussein Shukr demanded $48,000 from his account.
“I'll stay here forever — a day, two days, three days... I want my right,” said Shukr in a video published by the Depositors’ Outcry Association, an advocacy group. Depositors’ Outcry also organised a protest outside Lebanon's Central Bank, where dozens of protesters briefly lit tyres and threw bottles over metal barricades at the building.
Further north in the town of Jbeil, an unidentified assailant fired shots at a Beirut Bank branch on Wednesday and then fled, a security source said. There were no injuries.
The tension on Wednesday came after four holdups across the country the previous day, two of them involving armed men demanding their deposits. Another incident took place on Monday.
Lebanon’s banking association has expressed outrage over the holdups. A similar spree in September prompted banks to close for about a week.
The Depositors’ Outcry Association on Wednesday threatened more holdups.
“Either find a solution to the issue of depositors and start paying a portion of the deposits without a haircut, or we continue our open war against you, thieves,” it said in a statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lebanese MP leaves bank with savings for surgery after sit-in
Cynthia Zarazir entered the bank unarmed and demanded $8,500 in cash of her own savings for an upcoming operation
Lebanese MP Cynthia Zarazir ended a protest at a bank on Wednesday after obtaining the funds she needed from her frozen savings to pay for surgery, her lawyer said, in the latest in a series of stand-offs between individuals and lenders.
Zarazir, who was elected in May to represent Beirut, entered the Antelias branch of Byblos Bank unarmed on Wednesday morning with two lawyers, and staged a sit-in for four hours as a “last resort” to access her money, her lawyer said.
Fouad Debs, one of the lawyers, confirmed to Reuters that Zarazir got access to the $8,500 she needed.
Cases of bank holdups and protests have snowballed across Lebanon recently as depositors have grown exasperated over informal capital controls that banks have imposed since an economic downturn began in 2019.
Depositors can only withdraw limited amounts in dollars or the Lebanese pound, which has lost more than 95% of its value since the crisis began.
Most withdrawals of foreign currency are carried out at an exchange rate unfavourable to depositors, amounting to a roughly 80% haircut on their value.
“We've spent a few days going back and forth to the bank and bringing my [medical] reports and they don’t answer us. I can’t delay this any more. I came to take my money,” Zarazir said.
“I came as a regular citizen, not as an MP,” she added.
A spokesperson for Byblos Bank was not immediately available for comment.
Zarazir's sit-in coincided with a separate holdup in a suburb of Beirut, where a man identified as Hussein Shukr demanded $48,000 from his account.
“I'll stay here forever — a day, two days, three days... I want my right,” said Shukr in a video published by the Depositors’ Outcry Association, an advocacy group. Depositors’ Outcry also organised a protest outside Lebanon's Central Bank, where dozens of protesters briefly lit tyres and threw bottles over metal barricades at the building.
Further north in the town of Jbeil, an unidentified assailant fired shots at a Beirut Bank branch on Wednesday and then fled, a security source said. There were no injuries.
The tension on Wednesday came after four holdups across the country the previous day, two of them involving armed men demanding their deposits. Another incident took place on Monday.
Lebanon’s banking association has expressed outrage over the holdups. A similar spree in September prompted banks to close for about a week.
The Depositors’ Outcry Association on Wednesday threatened more holdups.
“Either find a solution to the issue of depositors and start paying a portion of the deposits without a haircut, or we continue our open war against you, thieves,” it said in a statement.
Reuters
Lebanon parliament passes 2022 budget that’s unlikely to satisfy IMF
‘They went not to die, but for renewal’: how Lebanese poverty drives deadly migration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
‘They went not to die, but for renewal’: how Lebanese poverty drives deadly ...
At least 71 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syrian coast
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.