Call to move Africa’s freight back on to rail

Rather than concentrating on sourcing capital investment or showcasing Transnet, Derby said the primary objective was to trigger continuous dialogue aimed at setting out an integration plan of action to accelerate intra-African trade and to boost the African trade global standard by ironing out bottlenecks that continue to bedevil efficient running of African continental railways and harbours by focusing on solutions to these.

Raymond Shoniwa, GM of the Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway (BBR) — a private company which began operating as the integral Zimbabwean link in the north-south corridor in 1999 — stressed the importance of avoiding “working in silos” and being streamlined and sufficiently well-resourced to meet needs when they occur.

“We also have to be familiar with the abilities and constraints of the operations all along the corridor from Richards Bay to Ndola, Zambia or the Congo. It is important to know who you can go to for assistance if and when you are in difficulty, for example to deal promptly with a derailment that threatens to delay traffic all along the corridor for up to 14 days.”

But the north-south corridor is only one of several ambitious rail freight transport corridor projects in which Transnet is working closely with other national and regional rail authorities. Most notably they include the Botswana Rail Link, involving the improvement and extension of rail links between the countries in a bid to boost trade and better connect Botswana to export markets.

Transnet is working with Kenya Rail (where the infrastructural construction division of Transnet is partnering with Kenya in upgrading its ageing and incomplete industrial railway network) and Transnet is also participating in a Congo consortium aimed at addressing rail and port infrastructural development opportunities.

Sizakele Mzimela, president of the Southern African Railway Association (Sara) — an Sadc-based non-profit organisation whose primary function is to lobby for rail transport in the region and to promote regional and continental rail interconnectivity and cross-border operability — said there are persistent challenges to promoting rail as a viable and attractive alternative to other means of freight transport.