Call to move Africa’s freight back on to rail
Collaboration is needed to boost intercontinental trade and help the environment
Regional rivalries and parochial investment in transnational transport infrastructure must be jettisoned and supplanted with the development of common goals.
Failure to tackle these problems head on could stunt the potential of burgeoning intra-African trade envisioned by the African Continental Free Trade Zone (AfCFTA), the bold initiative aimed at creating a single trading market for an area accommodating 1.3-billion people with the potential to generate $3.4-trillion GDP.
This was the message from a Transnet one-day “Focus on Africa” conference held at Kempton Park, Gauteng, in September.
One of the fundamentals of this process is the replacement of road with efficient, reliable rail services meeting customer needs as the primary means of bulk freight haulage through the region — transferring lorryloads to rail will not only ease congestion, improve safety and be more environmentally friendly, but will also be cost-effective, said Transnet CEO Portia Derby.
The drive to move freight back on to rail was given added impetus in SA by transport minister Fikile Mbalula calling for measures to make rail, rather than road, the primary mover of freight. His call follows a number of fatal accidents involving lorries on SA’s congested roads and highways.
Derby said, for example, that while about 18% of goods are transported by rail in Africa, this compares to about 60% in Europe. This is confirmed by the World Trade Organisation which points out that Africa is also out of kilter with North America at 50% and Asia at 52%.
A step change is needed to address this, not only through much-needed infrastructural capital investment, but restructuring to achieve seamless corridors where trains can travel from end to end without the impediments that delay and complicate smooth, quick and efficient source to destination supply chains.
These range from customs and border bureaucracy to varying technical and infrastructural issues including track gauge, maximum train length, braking systems and axle loads — delaying journeys for days or even weeks. The consequence is higher production and delivery costs, not to mention frustration for the customer. The net result is a reluctance to use rail.
Much progress has been made through the Integrated Transport Strategy African countries have been working on for several years, but there is still a long way to go. There were a number of examples cited at the conference — which was co-sponsored by the African Development Bank — to show what can be achieved when there is international co-operation to attain the best customer-orientated solution to getting freight from source to destination.
One example cited by Transnet Freight Rail CEO Sizakele Mzimela is a pilot project to have borderless rail between SA and Mozambique with Mozambique Ports and Railways (CFM) — currently running three continuous trains a day — which required a pooling of resources including locomotives and rolling stock to ensure efficiency and compatibility. It is already showing dividends, though there have been some glitches related to customs issues.
“It is resulting in swifter services and creates the capacity to run more cargoes with less locomotives,” said Derby. The objective is to have a single set of locomotives and wagons all the way through from source to destination as a blockchain solution.
Perhaps more dramatic was the success achieved (also in the same region) with Eswatini Railways — often described as a bridge railway between SA and Mozambique on the north-south rail corridor between the Democratic Republic of the Congo — but also encompassing Zambia and Zimbabwe and the ports of Durban, Richards Bay and Maputo.
Eswatini Railways CEO Nixon Dlamini pointed out that it is the customer who drives the railways. “We have recognised between Eswatini Railways, Transnet and CFM that key issues can be sorted out by collaboration.”
By obtaining rolling stock from Mozambique locomotives from Transnet to run through Eswatini, he says the three organisations were able to offer a solution to customers whose Maputo-bound road coal trucks were frequently being delayed at the Komatipoort border.
“We offered a solution bypassing this bottleneck by rail freighting the coal through Eswatini. We started a pilot project of moving 8,000 tonnes in December; in August we signed a service agreement for 18,000 tonnes — removing the equivalent of 557 trucks off the road — and we are now moving close to 70,000 tonnes a month.
“In the process we have also taken care of a carbon footprint issue because from that perspective railways are by far the best mode of transport for bulk freight,” said Dlamini.
Also in collaboration with Transnet, the railways have created a service delivering timber, destined for Japan. “We won a competitive tender against road freight in June last year to, on a trial basis, move 1,600 tonnes of timber to Richards Bay, and we ended up moving 9,000 tonnes and have now signed a five-year transportation contract.”
Rather than concentrating on sourcing capital investment or showcasing Transnet, Derby said the primary objective was to trigger continuous dialogue aimed at setting out an integration plan of action to accelerate intra-African trade and to boost the African trade global standard by ironing out bottlenecks that continue to bedevil efficient running of African continental railways and harbours by focusing on solutions to these.
Raymond Shoniwa, GM of the Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway (BBR) — a private company which began operating as the integral Zimbabwean link in the north-south corridor in 1999 — stressed the importance of avoiding “working in silos” and being streamlined and sufficiently well-resourced to meet needs when they occur.
“We also have to be familiar with the abilities and constraints of the operations all along the corridor from Richards Bay to Ndola, Zambia or the Congo. It is important to know who you can go to for assistance if and when you are in difficulty, for example to deal promptly with a derailment that threatens to delay traffic all along the corridor for up to 14 days.”
But the north-south corridor is only one of several ambitious rail freight transport corridor projects in which Transnet is working closely with other national and regional rail authorities. Most notably they include the Botswana Rail Link, involving the improvement and extension of rail links between the countries in a bid to boost trade and better connect Botswana to export markets.
Transnet is working with Kenya Rail (where the infrastructural construction division of Transnet is partnering with Kenya in upgrading its ageing and incomplete industrial railway network) and Transnet is also participating in a Congo consortium aimed at addressing rail and port infrastructural development opportunities.
Sizakele Mzimela, president of the Southern African Railway Association (Sara) — an Sadc-based non-profit organisation whose primary function is to lobby for rail transport in the region and to promote regional and continental rail interconnectivity and cross-border operability — said there are persistent challenges to promoting rail as a viable and attractive alternative to other means of freight transport.
The reality is that we as railways need to come together and collaborate — irrespective of the state of infrastructure in different countries — adopting a corridor approach to obtaining capital investmentSizakele Mzimela, president of Sara
“Not least of these are challenges related to the state of infrastructure and rolling stock, the availability of rolling stock and the lack of available funding. It is a challenge trying to obtain collaborative funding for railways because each country in a corridor is responsible for a different part of the infrastructure and, for example, SA’s, Zimbabwe’s and Botswana’s rail infrastructure assets are all at different levels and that means different levels of work must be undertaken to facilitate more of a corridor approach to facilitate the movement of cargo and freight. At the same time, when countries try to raise capital for infrastructural development on an individual basis, their projects are unbankable.
“The reality is that we as railways need to come together and collaborate — irrespective of the state of infrastructure in different countries — adopting a corridor approach to obtaining capital investment. This is a Sara function, pulling the railway companies together, and there are a number of initiatives under way to try to ensure we do take such an approach,” she said.
Mzimela added that one problem is Sara is underfunded which means it cannot move as quickly as it would like to on these issues — something Transnet recognises and wants to address. The organisation has to call in assistance from the various rail operations to facilitate projects rather than having a full-time project team of its own to work on them.
The other thing that is essential is the need to develop a higher level of trust between all the parties, even though the different parties involved will inevitably benefit at different times and at different levels.
“We need to start with baby steps — just one or two operations collaborating and demonstrating the benefits will prove attractive to others. We need to demonstrate what the rail industry is capable of delivering to the customers and the multiplier effects on the economies of the countries involved,” said Mzimela.
This article was paid for by Transnet.