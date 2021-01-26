World / Middle East

Iran approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran hopes to begin purchases and start joint production soon

26 January 2021 - 19:02 Polina Devitt
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Moscow  — Iran has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and plans to both import it and produce it, giving the Middle East's worst-hit country a tool to fight the spread of Covid-19, foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

“The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities,” Zarif said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on Tuesday. “In the near future, we hope to be able to purchase it, as well as start joint production.”

Earlier in January, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority, banned the government from importing vaccines from the US and Britain, which he said were possibly seeking to spread the infection to other countries.

Iran recorded more than 1.38-million cases and 57,560 deaths, according to government data on Tuesday, but there has been a decline in new infections in recent weeks.  

Meanwhile, an Iranian government spokesperson urged  US President Joe Biden to lift sanctions that it said were hampering Tehran’s fight against the pandemic.

“Since [Biden’s] administration claims not to be anti-science like the previous one  ... one expects it to free the transfer of Iran’s own foreign exchange resources to fight the coronavirus and for health and food, and lift banking sanctions quickly,” government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said on state television.

Mexico said earlier it was  close to signing a contract for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, and the first shipment of about 200,000 doses could arrive next week.

Reuters

Mexican president López Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

Covid-sceptic López Obrador concerns medics because of his history of heart problems and high blood pressure
World
1 day ago

Yoshihide Suga faces rising pressure over handling of pandemic

Many believe the government was too slow to respond to the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, opinion poll shows
World
1 day ago

Covid-19 paralyses Zimbabwe’s government as fourth minister dies

President Mnangagwa says help and relief are on the way in the form of vaccines from the UK and China
World
2 days ago

Pandemic drives up support for US paid leave

One in five American workers has taken leave of some sort so far during the Covid-19 outbreak
World
3 hours ago

