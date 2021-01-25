Companies

Covid-19 vaccine is seemingly effective against new strains, Moderna says

But it will test a vaccine booster against the SA variant in preclinical trials to see if it will be more effective in boosting antibodies against the variant

25 January 2021 - 16:34 Manas Mishra
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — Moderna said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine produced virus-neutralising antibodies in laboratory tests against new coronavirus variants found in the UK and SA.

A two-dose regimen of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be protective against emerging strains detected to date, the company said.

Moderna, however, said it would test a vaccine booster against the SA variant in preclinical trials to see if that would be more effective in boosting antibodies against the variant and other future variants.

Although all viruses mutate constantly, scientists are concerned about the mutations discovered in Britain and SA because they are believed to be capable of altering key functions of the virus.

Reuters

