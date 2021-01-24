How SA’s nascent vaccine industry can be developed

The issue of vaccine production has become a topic of hot debate following the approval of treatments for COVID-19. In SA, angry exchanges have been spurred by the country’s lagging access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Generally, vaccines are produced by private companies that sell the vaccine under contracts. In some cases, producers will make provisions for access in particular markets. This is sometimes as a condition for receiving early development funding or for allowing parts of production to occur in a particular country.

Some middle-income countries, particularly India, Argentina and Mexico, have sufficient production capacity to be partly indispensable. These countries have strategic leverage to get vaccines because of their own vaccine manufacturing capacity.

India illustrates this well. The Serum Institute of India (SII), a privately owned pharmaceutical company, is manufacturing large quantities of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines. The company is scheduled to reach 100-million doses produced a month by March 2021. In return, India will keep a portion of the vaccines it manufactures — reportedly 100-million doses in the first instance.

What about SA’s own capacity to produce vaccines? What can the country do?

SA does not have large-scale vaccine manufacturing capability. The Biovac Institute — a public-private partnership between the government and a consortium of SA health-care companies — is beginning to get into vaccine manufacture with an eye on more secure and accessible childhood vaccine supplies for Southern Africa. But this capability is still in its infancy. It’s small compared to the Covid-19 vaccine market.

In addition, a publicly traded SA-owned global pharmaceutical company, Aspen Pharmaceuticals, operates four pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging plants in the country. The company is also moving into the vaccine packaging market.

We see a clear disconnect between what would be needed to make Biovac a strategic vaccine asset and what is planned for Biovac.

If SA is serious about supplying anti-pandemic vaccines in the future, it needs to rethink the scale of financial, technical and strategic investment into vaccine production. This investment must be made not only into the private sector, but also, critically, into publicly accountable institutions such as Biovac.

Only if investment is increased, sustained, and backed by political commitment, will the country have sufficient vaccine production capacity to use as a lever to get national and regional access to future anti-pandemic vaccines.

Vaccine production capacity

Biovac’s primary remit is to make childhood vaccines available for the Southern African market, mostly for the public sector.

For its part, Aspen’s existing pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity is about 10-billion tablets a year. It produces generic drugs (including analgesics, a proton pump inhibitor and sleeping aids), nutritional supplements (notably iron supplements) and hormones for local African markets and other middle income markets, such as Turkey.

Aspen is scheduled to start producing the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in March or April at these facilities. It will be filling and packaging vials with vaccine product manufactured in bulk outside SA.

Most of the vials will be shipped back to J &J for international distribution. A recent announcement indicates that 9-million doses will remain in SA for local use. The original packaging deal between Aspen and J&J was announced more than two months prior. There had been no mention of a procurement deal for SA until pressure began to mount recently on all parties.

Unlike Aspen, Biovac’s remit is to provide vaccines in the public interest. Part of its mission is, “to provide in the long term, capacity for the development and introduction of novel vaccines, focusing on the development of vaccines relevant to SA and Africa’s particular needs”.

Biovac’s main activity is to import, label and distribute vaccines to the SA market. For example, it has supplied six vaccines made by international vaccine manufacturers for SA’s childhood immunisation programme. It also supplies other countries in the region.

Biovac’s crowning achievement has been the local production (filling and packaging) of Hexaxim, a combination of six childhood vaccines from Sanofi, the French multinational pharmaceutical company. Production started very recently, in November 2020.

Biovac is the first external company with which Sanofi has partnered to fill and package Hexaxim.

Biovac is also planning to manufacture Prevnar 13, a vaccine made by Pfizer, the US multinational pharmaceutical company. The vaccine prevents pneumococcal disease and death. Biovac will formulate the product using components provided by Pfizer before filling and packaging the bulk vaccine. Production is due to start in the next six months.

The development of local capacity for formulation of a complex vaccine marks another important step towards the establishment of vaccine manufacturing capacity in SA.