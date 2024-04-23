World / Europe

Sunak government in a tight spot as UK budget deficit overshoots

Britain’s government borrowed more than expected in the 2023/24 financial year

23 April 2024 - 11:13
by Andy Bruce
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt arrives for the G-20 finance ministers and Central Bank governors' Meeting at the IMF and World Bank’s 2024 annual Spring Meetings in Washington, US, on April 18, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO
London — Britain’s government borrowed more than expected in the 2023/24 financial year, data showed on Tuesday, which is bad news for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s hopes to woo back voters with tax cuts ahead of a national election.

The budget deficit for 2023/24 totalled £120.7bn ($149bn), equivalent to 4.4% of economic output, the Office for National Statistics said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility last month forecast a deficit of £114.1bn, or 4.2% of economic output.

The figures pose a headache for finance minister Jeremy Hunt, whose Conservative Party trails the opposition Labour Party by a wide margin in opinion polls.

Last month, Hunt announced tax cuts in a budget that met the government’s own fiscal rules by the slimmest of margins.

Tuesday’s figures meant Hunt was in danger of running out of headroom altogether, said Rob Wood, chief UK economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“We expect the chancellor to cut taxes again before a likely October or November general election despite borrowing overshooting his forecasts,” Wood said, adding that Hunt could pencil in “unrealistically weak public spending” to create more headroom.

“We suspect whoever the next government is will end up pushing through at least some tax rises to balance the books.”

In response to Tuesday’s data, Britain’s debt agency ramped up its planned sales of gilts for the current 2024/25 year by £12.4bn to £277.7bn. The Debt Management Office said the increase reflected the fact that central government’s net cash requirement for 2023/24 came in almost £10bn higher than forecast.

In March alone, public sector net borrowing, excluding state-controlled banks, was £11.94bn ($14.74bn).

March’s borrowing, the last of the 2023/24 financial year, was above the median forecast of £10.2bn in a Reuters poll of economists.

Despite the budget deficit for 2023/24 coming in higher than forecast, it was £7.6bn less than in 2022/23, when the state subsidised household soaring energy bills, and double-digit inflation led to a surge in debt interest payments.

The finance ministry said Tuesday’s figures showed it was important to stick to the plan to reduce Britain’s debt.

Reuters

Sunak vows refugee flights ‘are going to Rwanda’

Sunak said the government had booked commercial charter planes and trained staff to take migrants to Rwanda
World
20 hours ago

At least five migrants die in attempt to cross English Channel, say French police

Rescue operation had found several ‘lifeless bodies’
World
42 minutes ago

Scotland scraps 2030 emissions goal

Independent climate change committee report says the country is too far behind to reach net-zero target of 75% in seven years
World
4 days ago

UK looks on track to exit recession

Britain’s GDP expanded by 0.1% in monthly terms in February and surveys suggest growth continued in March
World
1 week ago

S&P says next UK government faces credit rating challenge

Country’s public finances under heavy strain, says senior analyst
World
2 weeks ago

UK bordering on complicity in Gaza, senior judges warn

Call for halt to Israeli arms sales issued by legal and intelligence experts
World
2 weeks ago

UK set to flee recession despite disappointing PMI data

S&P Global composite PMI data shows British businesses are faring better than peers in France and Germany
World
2 weeks ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Democracy in spotlight amid UK’s new definition of extremism

The debate is about how much freedom can feasibly be curtailed in the hope of preserving freedom itself
Opinion
1 month ago

Britain plans to offer asylum seekers money to move to Rwanda

New plan extends an existing policy and is separate from the stalled ‘Rwanda bill’ that seeks to deport asylum seekers to the East African country
World
1 month ago

UK Conservative donor spoke about ‘hating all black women’

Guardian has reported that the UK party’s biggest donor said a black legislator ‘should be shot’
World
1 month ago

Second prominent Tory defects to right-wing Reform UK

Lee Anderson defection gives the anti-immigration party its first MP
World
1 month ago

Jeremy Hunt raids reserves to fund pre-election tax cuts

British chancellor's budget aims to shore up unpopular Conservatives
World
1 month ago
