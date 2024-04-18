World / Europe

Scotland scraps 2030 emissions goal

Independent climate change committee report says the country is too far behind to reach net-zero target of 75% in seven years

18 April 2024 - 18:37
by William James
Electricity pylons near Loch Fyne in Scotland. Picture: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Electricity pylons near Loch Fyne in Scotland. Picture: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

London — Scotland on Thursday scrapped its target to cut climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030, but said it still intends to meet a 2045 net-zero target.

The move came in response to a critical report published last month by the independent climate change committee (CCC), which said Scotland was so far behind that meeting the 2030 target was no longer credible.

“We accept the CCC’s recent rearticulation that this parliament’s interim 2030 target is out of reach,” Mairi McAllan, the net-zero secretary for Scotland’s devolved government, told the Scottish parliament.

McAllan said Scotland was constrained by cuts to the capital funding it receives from the central British government and an overall weakening of climate ambition by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Scotland’s semi-autonomous government in Edinburgh has control over some elements of climate and environmental policy, but others — most notably, almost all energy policy — remain under the control of the British government in London.

In September, Sunak pushed back climate targets on phasing out new petrol cars and gas-powered domestic heating boilers, saying Britain could afford to make slower progress because it was ahead of its peers on cutting emissions.

Reuters

Climate target group in turmoil over carbon offsetting plan

Science Based Targets initiative to change policy
World
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Dealing with climate is messy and often unrewarding

SA has opportunity to get on the boat early as a matter of patriotic strategic policy
Opinion
14 hours ago

European solar companies head for US's healthier investment climate

Continental manufacturers crushed by competition from countries where governments give producers more support
Companies
3 days ago

UN climate chief warns global plans are losing urgency

Simon Stiell calls for stronger climate action over the next two years ‘to save the planet’
World
1 week ago
