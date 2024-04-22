Thames Water proposes spending more on environmental projects

A drone view shows Mogden sewage treatment works, the third largest in the UK and owned by Thames Water, with Twickenham Stadium in the background, in west London, Britain, on April 1, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
London — Britain’s Thames Water has proposed spending an additional £1.1bn ($1.36bn) on environmental projects over the next five years, in an updated business plan aimed at winning regulatory support.
The company is at risk of nationalisation as it struggles under the weight of its £16bn of debt, and needs to agree a plan that will help tackle constant sewage leaks and provide some kind of return to investors, without requiring an unacceptable hike in customer bills.
Thames Water, which supplies about a quarter of the British population, was thrown into crisis last month when an existing business plan was branded “uninvestible” by its owners.
Under the new proposal published on Monday, Thames Water said the rise in expenditure would go on clean-up projects and would come without hiking customer bills by any more than the 40% jump it had already proposed for the 2025-2030 period.
While that may help win over the regulator Ofwat, the company also needs the backing of its shareholders, who in March refused to invest a £500m equity lifeline.
Britain’s privatised water industry has come under scrutiny after sewage spills jumped in recent years, after a period when some owners had taken out big dividends and loaded firms up with debt.
Public outrage over pollution and the prospect of higher bills to fix the problem has put the regulator under pressure to ensure consumers get value for money, but investors say they still need to make returns, resulting in a stand-off over Thames Water.
“We will continue to discuss this with our regulators and stakeholders,” CEO Chris Weston said.
The company said it could also fund a further £1.9bn of investment into the business, but that would require an extra £19 on household bills.
Thames Water has until June 12 to win approval for its plan under the deadline set by Ofwat.
The 40% rise proposed by Thames Water compares to the 31% increase proposed on average by the other water companies in Britain for the five-year period.
Thames Water’s nine shareholders include Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme, a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the China Investment Corporation.
Thames Water proposes spending more on environmental projects
Updated business plan aims to win support from regulator Ofwat
London — Britain’s Thames Water has proposed spending an additional £1.1bn ($1.36bn) on environmental projects over the next five years, in an updated business plan aimed at winning regulatory support.
The company is at risk of nationalisation as it struggles under the weight of its £16bn of debt, and needs to agree a plan that will help tackle constant sewage leaks and provide some kind of return to investors, without requiring an unacceptable hike in customer bills.
Thames Water, which supplies about a quarter of the British population, was thrown into crisis last month when an existing business plan was branded “uninvestible” by its owners.
Under the new proposal published on Monday, Thames Water said the rise in expenditure would go on clean-up projects and would come without hiking customer bills by any more than the 40% jump it had already proposed for the 2025-2030 period.
While that may help win over the regulator Ofwat, the company also needs the backing of its shareholders, who in March refused to invest a £500m equity lifeline.
Britain’s privatised water industry has come under scrutiny after sewage spills jumped in recent years, after a period when some owners had taken out big dividends and loaded firms up with debt.
Public outrage over pollution and the prospect of higher bills to fix the problem has put the regulator under pressure to ensure consumers get value for money, but investors say they still need to make returns, resulting in a stand-off over Thames Water.
“We will continue to discuss this with our regulators and stakeholders,” CEO Chris Weston said.
The company said it could also fund a further £1.9bn of investment into the business, but that would require an extra £19 on household bills.
Thames Water has until June 12 to win approval for its plan under the deadline set by Ofwat.
The 40% rise proposed by Thames Water compares to the 31% increase proposed on average by the other water companies in Britain for the five-year period.
Thames Water’s nine shareholders include Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme, a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the China Investment Corporation.
Reuters
Crisis for UK’s Thames Water as shareholders refuse to invest
Thames Water investors pull company back from the brink
UK looks on track to exit recession
What a rosy UK property sector may mean for South Africans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Crisis for UK’s Thames Water as shareholders refuse to invest
Thames Water investors pull company back from the brink
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband charged with embezzling party funds
Scotland scraps 2030 emissions goal
BP gas boss Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath quits as CEO trims management
Weary rich states are losing their appetite to fund poor nations
Hedge fund trader Shah behind £1.44bn Danish tax fraud, court told
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.