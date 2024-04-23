World / Europe

At least five migrants die in attempt to cross English Channel, say French police

Rescue operation had found several ‘lifeless bodies’

23 April 2024 - 10:54
by Agency Staff
A person walks on the English coastal footpath while a cross-channel ferry sails towards northern France amid cargo ships, as viewed from the coastal port town of Dover, Britain, on April 18, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
A person walks on the English coastal footpath while a cross-channel ferry sails towards northern France amid cargo ships, as viewed from the coastal port town of Dover, Britain, on April 18, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Paris — At least five migrants died in an attempt to cross the English Channel from an area near the French town of Wimereux on Tuesday, police said.

The French coast guard confirmed a police rescue operation had found several “lifeless bodies” after a failed attempt to cross the channel.

A coast guard spokesperson said its agents were still operating at sea after what the official called a “busy” morning, with several crossing attempts.

The attempts took place after Britain’s upper house of parliament passed legislation on Monday night that will allow the UK government to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda rather than stay in Britain for processing.

Stopping the flow of migrants is a priority for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, which says the Rwanda plan will act as a deterrent. Human rights groups and other critics say it is inhumane.

La Voix du Nord newspaper said about 100 migrants had been rescued early on Tuesday, with three helicopters and several rescue boats taking part in the operation.

Tens of thousands of migrants — many fleeing wars and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and Asia — have reached Britain in recent years by crossing the Channel in small boats on risky journeys organised by people-smuggling gangs.

The channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

The people smugglers typically overload the boats, leaving them barely afloat and at risk of being lashed by the waves as they try to reach British shores.

Reuters

Sunak vows refugee flights ‘are going to Rwanda’

Sunak said the government had booked commercial charter planes and trained staff to take migrants to Rwanda
World
20 hours ago

EU approves revamp of migration rules ahead of election

Compromise plan, which aims to speed up procedures and increase repatriation, has drawn sharp criticism from anti-immigration, Eurosceptic and ...
World
1 week ago

New Zealand tightens visa rules amid ‘unsustainable’ migration

Immigration minister says the government is focused on attracting skilled migrants in some sectors
World
2 weeks ago

More than 63,000 people have died or disappeared on migration routes since 2014

Migration agency says most deaths happened in the Mediterranean and caused by drowning
World
3 weeks ago

GARY RYNHART: Tackling global inequality is the only way to decrease migration numbers

Too many people don’t see democracy delivering decent jobs and equal opportunities
Opinion
1 month ago

MIA SWART: What immigration says about our capacity to be cruel

Migrant deaths in the Mediterranean are one of the best examples of the cruelty of ‘Fortress Europe’
Opinion
1 month ago

Tech activists use coding skills to save migrants lost at sea

One expert is helping to develop an app that predicts where a floating vessel may end up, based on drift patterns
World
1 month ago
