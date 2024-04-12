British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Britain is on course to exit its shallow recession after economic output grew for a second month in a row in February and January's reading was revised higher, official data showed on Friday.
GDP expanded by 0.1% in monthly terms in February, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
January's reading was revised to show growth of 0.3%, up from 0.2% earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.
Britain's economy fell into recession in the second half of 2023, leaving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a challenge to reassure voters that the economy was safe with him before an election expected later in 2024.
“These figures are a welcome sign that the economy is turning a corner,” finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in response to Friday's data.
Business surveys suggest growth continued in March.
Despite the tentative recovery, GDP remains below its level of June 2023, before the latest downturn took place, and has stayed broadly flat since early 2022.
“While recession concerns are disappearing into the rear-view mirror, the longer-term outlook is still difficult, with the lagged effect of earlier interest rate hikes and chronic supply side constraints likely to continue limiting the UK’s growth potential,” Suren Thiru, economics Director at ICAEW, an accountancy industry body, said.
Economic output was 0.2% lower than its level in February 2023 — a little better than the 0.4% gap predicted by economists.
The services sector which dominates the economy grew by 0.1% in monthly terms, as expected. But manufacturing output exceeded forecasts, rising 1.2% on the month. Construction sank 1.9%, the biggest drop in just over a year.
UK looks on track to exit recession
Britain’s GDP expanded by 0.1% in monthly terms in February and surveys suggest growth continued in March
Britain is on course to exit its shallow recession after economic output grew for a second month in a row in February and January's reading was revised higher, official data showed on Friday.
GDP expanded by 0.1% in monthly terms in February, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
January's reading was revised to show growth of 0.3%, up from 0.2% earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.
Britain's economy fell into recession in the second half of 2023, leaving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a challenge to reassure voters that the economy was safe with him before an election expected later in 2024.
“These figures are a welcome sign that the economy is turning a corner,” finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in response to Friday's data.
Business surveys suggest growth continued in March.
Despite the tentative recovery, GDP remains below its level of June 2023, before the latest downturn took place, and has stayed broadly flat since early 2022.
“While recession concerns are disappearing into the rear-view mirror, the longer-term outlook is still difficult, with the lagged effect of earlier interest rate hikes and chronic supply side constraints likely to continue limiting the UK’s growth potential,” Suren Thiru, economics Director at ICAEW, an accountancy industry body, said.
Economic output was 0.2% lower than its level in February 2023 — a little better than the 0.4% gap predicted by economists.
The services sector which dominates the economy grew by 0.1% in monthly terms, as expected. But manufacturing output exceeded forecasts, rising 1.2% on the month. Construction sank 1.9%, the biggest drop in just over a year.
Reuters
Bank of England appoints OECD’s Clare Lombardelli as deputy governor
Bank of England holds steady but opens door to rate cuts
UK’s carbon levy on imports will kick in by 2027
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Jeremy Hunt raids reserves to fund pre-election tax cuts
Harbour Energy’s $32m profit constrained by UK’s windfall tax
Bank of England appoints OECD’s Clare Lombardelli as deputy governor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.