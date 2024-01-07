China to probe EU brandy in tit-for-tat antidumping move
France’s cognac industry association believes the investigation is linked to a broader trade row
07 January 2024 - 19:24
Shanghai/Paris — China has opened an antidumping investigation on brandy imported from the EU, a step that appears to be mainly targeted at France and adds to ongoing trade disputes between Beijing and Brussels.
The investigation announced by China’s commerce ministry on Friday will focus on brandy in containers of less than 200l from the EU. The news knocked shares in French spirits companies Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard lower...
