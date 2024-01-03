World / Europe

Russian gas supply to China reaches record daily level

Gazprom aims to double exports to compensate for the effects of sanctions

03 January 2024 - 15:47
A view shows the Orenburg gas processing plant of Gazprom in the Orenburg Region, Russia. Picture: ALEXANDER MANZYUK/REUTERS
Moscow — Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it set a new daily record the previous day for gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Gazprom did not provide a figure for the new daily record but said total gas exports to China via the pipeline amounted to 22.7-billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, nearly 1.5 times more than the 15.4 bcm shipped in 2022.

Russia is ramping up supplies to China to compensate for the loss of most of its gas sales in Europe since the start of its war on Ukraine, which prompted Western states to slap sanctions on Moscow and cut their reliance on Russian energy.

Gazprom said the 2023 export figure was 700-million cubic metres — or 3.2% — more than it was contractually obliged to ship to China through the Power of Siberia. It reiterated that the pipeline will reach full export capacity of 38 bcm in 2025.

Russia is also in long-running talks about building a new Power of Siberia-2 pipeline to carry 50 bcm of natural gas a year from its northern Yamal region to China via Mongolia — almost as much as the now idle Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea that was damaged by explosions in 2022.

The project has gained urgency as Moscow aims to double its gas exports to China to make up for the collapse of its exports to Europe. But agreement on key issues, including pricing, remains elusive.

Reuters calculations showed that Gazprom’s supplies to Europe fell 55.6% to 28.3 bcm in 2023, compared with peak levels of 175-180 bcm in 2018/19.

Reuters

Germany and Norway’s Equinor strike €50bn gas supply deal

The deal is a milestone in Berlin’s efforts to replace former long-term supplier Russia
World
2 weeks ago

PetroSA defends decision to have Russia’s Gazprombank as partner

Gazprombank Africa selected to help restart the refinery in Mossel Bay
National
3 weeks ago

Gazprom delivers second LNG shipment to China via Suez Canal

In September, Gazprom delivered the first shipment of LNG from the Baltic to China
Business
2 months ago
