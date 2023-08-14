World / Europe

Latvia’s prime minister to step down as coalition stalls

Relations with the coalition soured after it failed to field a joint candidate a presidential election in May

14 August 2023 - 15:40 Andrius Sytas and Janis Laizans
Picture: 123RF/ wirojsid
Riga — Latvian prime minister Krisjanis Karins announced his resignation on Monday, blaming a breakdown in relations with parts of his multiparty government.

“This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president,” he told a press conference.

Alongside its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia is a leading voice in pushing the EU and Nato to increase pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Karins’s centre-right New Unity party won a national election in October 2022, gaining 26 of 100 seats in a fractured parliament where seven parties are represented. He blamed coalition partners “blocking the work for prosperity and economic growth” for Monday’s decision, according to a posting on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Karins’s party governed the EU nation of 1.9-million, with support from the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties giving him a narrow parliamentary majority.

But relations with the coalition soured after it failed to field a joint candidate a presidential election in May.

On Friday, Karins made an abortive attempt to bring more parties into government.

They included the left-leaning Progressives party and the Greens and the Farmers Union, a coalition of conservative groups fronted by Aivars Lembergs, the mayor of port town Ventspils who was put on a US sanctions list for alleged corruption in 2019.

Karins’s New Unity party plans to select its candidate for prime minister on Wednesday, he said.

President Edgars Rinkevics has responsibility for giving a mandate to a new prime minister to try to form a government. That candidate would also face a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Latvia’s next parliamentary election is scheduled for 2026.

Reuters

