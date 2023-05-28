World / Europe

Wagner chief says Kremlin blanking him on state media will provoke backlash

Kremlin and defence ministry have so far ignored Yevgeny Prigozhin’s outbursts

28 May 2023 - 17:35 Guy Faulconbridge
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin talks to Wagner fighters in Bakhmut, Ukraine, in this screen shot from video released on May 25 2023. The location of the image was not independently confirmed. Picture: PRESS SERVICE OF 'CONCORD'/REUTERS
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin talks to Wagner fighters in Bakhmut, Ukraine, in this screen shot from video released on May 25 2023. The location of the image was not independently confirmed. Picture: PRESS SERVICE OF 'CONCORD'/REUTERS

Moscow — Russia’s most powerful mercenary said on Sunday he was convinced that senior Kremlin officials had banned reporting about him on state media, warning that would lead to a backlash from the Russian people within months.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group, is the most striking member of President Vladimir Putin’s circle to gain widespread notoriety in the 15-month war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin, a restaurateur who quipped last week that his nickname should be “Putin’s butcher” rather than “Putin’s chef”, took the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut earlier in May but his role in the victory was played down on state television.

The 61-year-old has made a name for himself by imposing brutal discipline on his mercenaries and by using obscene language and prison slang to insult Putin’s top military brass including defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

In a sign of just how far Prigozhin is perceived to have breached the taboos of Putin’s Russia, state television ignored the fall of Bakhmut for 20 hours, and did not air Prigozhin’s victory speech.

Asked about what appeared to be a ban on coverage of him on state media, Prigozhin used a series of Russian proverbs to poke fun at those responsible: “What is forbidden is always sweeter”.

“Wagner is not a piece of slippery soap which the bureaucrats have got used to shoving all over the place; Wagner is an awl, a stiletto that you cannot hide,” Prigozhin said. “I am absolutely convinced they have forbidden [coverage].

“That high-level bureaucrats, those very towers of the Kremlin, are trying to shut the mouths of everyone so that they don’t speak about Wagner will only give another shove to the people.”

Such an approach, he said, would provoke a backlash from the Russian people.

“In the long term — long term is two or three months — they will receive a finger-slap from the people for trying to shut everyone’s mouths and ears,” Prigozhin said.

The Kremlin and the defence ministry have ignored Prigozhin’s outbursts, which appear to break the rules of the tightly controlled political system crafted by Putin since he won the top job in the Kremlin on the last day of 1999.

The Kremlin, which did not respond to a request for comment, says all the aims of the “special military operation” in Ukraine will be achieved despite what it says is a proxy war being waged by the West against it.

After Prigozhin claimed victory on Bakhmut, it took the Kremlin 10 hours to release a 36-word statement congratulating Wagner and armed forces units for “liberating” Artyomovsk, the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut used by Russia. It did not name Prigozhin.

Prigozhin said in his Sunday audio message that 72,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the “meat grinder” of Bakhmut and about 100,000 to 140,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been injured.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield accounts of either side. Neither Ukraine nor Russia publish death tolls, but Kyiv has said Russia’s losses in Bakhmut were vast as it was the attacking side.

Kyiv has insisted that its forces still control a small part of the city.

Reuters

Russia and Belarus sign nuclear weapons accord

Agreement enables the deployment of missiles with nuclear warheads in Belarus including storage facilities
World
3 days ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Geopolitics would have played a big part in interest rates decision

Reserve Bank says for the first time that monetary policy is now restrictive
Opinion
3 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Jitters replace excitement as Brics summit looms

Questions hang over what, if anything, might be achieved amid growing controversy and geopolitical tension
Opinion
5 days ago

Russia pressures India behind the scenes ahead of FATF June meeting

Officials say a Russian state agency warned counterparts in India of negative consequences in defence and energy deals if FATF blacklists Russia
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Wagner chief says Kremlin blanking him on state ...
World / Europe
2.
Texas House votes to impeach Republican ...
World / Americas
3.
Two rangers killed in DRC’s Virunga National Park
World / Africa
4.
Race for new Nato boss is hotting up
World / Europe
5.
UK cycling body bans trans women from competing ...
World

Related Articles

Mercenary Prigozhin thanks Putin, takes swipe at army top brass

World / Europe

Ukraine says Russian citizens behind ‘sabotage raids’ in Russia

World / Europe

G7 leaders vow not to back down from supporting Ukraine

World / Europe

As Zelensky laments Bakhmut ‘tragedy’, G7 offers Ukraine long-term support

World

Technology adds smoke to the fire in Ukraine war

Life

PETER APPS: Russia’s power play: Hi-tech info wars meet old-school intimidation

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.