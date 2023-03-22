World / Europe

UK dismisses Putin’s ‘nuclear’ jibe over Ukraine arms supply

London confirms supply of tank-busting depleted uranium ammunition, but vows it’s conventional

22 March 2023 - 18:41 Alistair Smout
British foreign secretary James Cleverly holds an eagle during his visit to Kazakhstan, March 18 2023. Picture: TURAR KAZANGAPOV/REUTERS
British foreign secretary James Cleverly holds an eagle during his visit to Kazakhstan, March 18 2023. Picture: TURAR KAZANGAPOV/REUTERS

British foreign secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday there was no nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war after Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Britain for supplying depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukrainian forces.

Britain confirmed on Monday that it was supplying Ukraine with ammunition that contained depleted uranium. The heavy metal is used in weapons because it can penetrate tanks and armour more easily due to properties such as its density.

But Putin on Tuesday condemned British plans to send such ammunition to Ukraine, saying Moscow would be forced to respond accordingly as such weapons had “a nuclear component”.

Cleverly said that Russia was the only country talking about mounting nuclear risks and the ammunition was conventional.

“There is no nuclear escalation. The only country in the world that is talking about nuclear issues is Russia. There is no threat to Russia, this is purely about helping Ukraine defend itself,” Cleverly said at the launch of Britain’s international technology strategy.

“It’s worth making sure everyone understands that just because the word uranium is in the title of depleted uranium munitions, they are not nuclear munitions, they are purely conventional munitions.”

Britain has used depleted uranium in its armour piercing shells for decades and does not consider those rounds as having a nuclear capability. Russia is known to also have ammunition containing depleted uranium.

It is a particular health risk around impact sites, where dust can get into people’s lungs and vital organs.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Putin ally, also waded into the row on Wednesday, saying Russia would retaliate against the British decision by providing Belarus with ammunition containing “real uranium”.

“We need to step back from this madness. As soon as this ammunition explodes on Russian troops’ positions, you will see a fearful response, it will be a lesson for the whole planet,” he told reporters in a video clip.

“Russia does not only have depleted uranium... We have to lower this trend towards escalation in the conflict and move towards a peaceful settlement.”

Reuters  

