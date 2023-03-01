Swiss bankers charged with helping Putin transfer cash

Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Everything that is wrong with this country can be blamed on the government, which has fostered a culture of of apathy and criminality
Committee will accept former public protector’s written statement after Busisiwe Mkhwebane accuses panel of hijacking her witness
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to M&R CEO Henry Laas
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Infrastructure group’s planned shift of its corporate domicile comes in an election year
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Users can select their rewards programmes and get an estimate of discounts when filling up
Zurich — Four bankers will stand trial in Zurich next week accused of helping a man known as “Vladimir Putin’s wallet” deposit millions of Swiss francs in Switzerland.
The four men, who worked at a Gazprombank subsidiary, will appear at Zurich District Court on March 8 accused of lacking diligence in financial transactions.
The defendants are accused of having “failed to exercise due diligence to ascertain the identity of the beneficial owner”, of the funds, according to the indictment.
Swiss media said the amount involved in the case was about Sf50m ($53m).
The men, who were senior executives at the bank which is currently shuttering its Swiss operations, cannot be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions. Their lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokesperson for Gazprombank said he could not comment on an ongoing trial and referred to the presumption of innocence of the defendants.
Two accounts were opened at Gazprombank in 2014, according to the indictment, with the beneficial owner identified as Sergei Roldugin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The bankers did not carry out any checks to see if Roldugin, a cellist and conductor, was the beneficial owner of the assets, it added.
“At the time of the opening of the account it was reported ... that Sergei Roldugin was a close friend of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and godfather of his daughter,” the indictment said.
The defendants made no attempt to clarify if Roldugin was the real beneficial owner of the assets or where the money came from, the court document said.
In the bank’s documents, only Roldugin’s professional activity as a musician was listed, making his ownership and involvement “in no way plausible”, the court documents said.
In Switzerland, banks are obliged to reject or terminate business relationships if there are initial doubts about the identity of the contracting party.
Both accounts were closed in September 2016.
Roldugin has already been targeted by US sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has also been sanctioned in Switzerland, whose government referred to him as “Putin’s wallet” in its list of blocked people.
The prosecutor is seeking suspended sentences of seven months for each of the bankers.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Swiss bankers charged with helping Putin transfer cash
Employees of a Gazprombank subsidiary accused of failing to question the origin of the funds from Putin ally
Zurich — Four bankers will stand trial in Zurich next week accused of helping a man known as “Vladimir Putin’s wallet” deposit millions of Swiss francs in Switzerland.
The four men, who worked at a Gazprombank subsidiary, will appear at Zurich District Court on March 8 accused of lacking diligence in financial transactions.
The defendants are accused of having “failed to exercise due diligence to ascertain the identity of the beneficial owner”, of the funds, according to the indictment.
Swiss media said the amount involved in the case was about Sf50m ($53m).
The men, who were senior executives at the bank which is currently shuttering its Swiss operations, cannot be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions. Their lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokesperson for Gazprombank said he could not comment on an ongoing trial and referred to the presumption of innocence of the defendants.
Two accounts were opened at Gazprombank in 2014, according to the indictment, with the beneficial owner identified as Sergei Roldugin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The bankers did not carry out any checks to see if Roldugin, a cellist and conductor, was the beneficial owner of the assets, it added.
“At the time of the opening of the account it was reported ... that Sergei Roldugin was a close friend of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and godfather of his daughter,” the indictment said.
The defendants made no attempt to clarify if Roldugin was the real beneficial owner of the assets or where the money came from, the court document said.
In the bank’s documents, only Roldugin’s professional activity as a musician was listed, making his ownership and involvement “in no way plausible”, the court documents said.
In Switzerland, banks are obliged to reject or terminate business relationships if there are initial doubts about the identity of the contracting party.
Both accounts were closed in September 2016.
Roldugin has already been targeted by US sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has also been sanctioned in Switzerland, whose government referred to him as “Putin’s wallet” in its list of blocked people.
The prosecutor is seeking suspended sentences of seven months for each of the bankers.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ukrainian city ‘extremely tense’
JOHN DLUDLU: Engage the Beijing plan on ending the war in Ukraine
Putin casts war as a battle for Russia’s survival
SIMON BARBER: Putin-backing SA at odds with citizens over new world order
EDITORIAL: Time for a new approach in Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.