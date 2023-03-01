Life / Motoring

Local News

MyTank app is here to search for fuel bargains on your behalf

Users can select their rewards programmes and get an estimate of discounts when filling up

01 March 2023 - 21:47
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

With the high prices of fuel these days you can now add a new trick to your hypermiling techniques with the MyTank app. Created by SA entrepreneur Rob Gardner, the free app aims to give vehicle owners a portal to compare diesel prices.  

Download the app and select the variables applicable to your car. These include the fuel type, whether diesel or petrol, your vehicle’s tank size and the rewards programme you belong to, and it calculates the discounts you can expect. The app can display the cost of a full tank or price per litre.  

The petrol price is fixed, but the app shows fluctuations for the unregulated diesel price.

The app integrates a map with locations of various fuel stations, usually between a 10km and 50km radius, and then calculates the cost of driving to each service station.   

Fuel stations subscribe to the app and provide all their details, including amenities, facilities, ATMs and restaurants, as well as load-shedding status, diesel prices and specials and promotions. However, as a new app many of its listed prices are still estimates with only a few verified amounts.  

The MyTank is a new app created to assist vehicle owners to search for the cheapest fuel prices nearest to their locations, nationwide. Picture: SUPPLIED
The MyTank is a new app created to assist vehicle owners to search for the cheapest fuel prices nearest to their locations, nationwide. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bentley sets retirement date for decades-old 12-cylinder engine

Bentley will cease hand-building 12-cylinder engines in April next year as the British carmaker focuses on turning out a fully electric model lineup ...
Life
1 week ago

Electric truck takes to SA roads in Scania and Shoprite pilot

The zero-emission truck has averaged a 250km range since being put into service recently
Life
1 week ago

Brace for fuel price increases in March

Mid-month data suggests more than R1 per litre hike for petrol
Life
1 week ago

EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars

Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
Life
1 week ago

Next Golf GTI will be electric

The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
No sex please: Gen Z film fans hark back to more ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
2023 Toyota Hilux range boosted by Xtra features
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: Blood River not just about Boers and ...
Life / Books
4.
Top 10 adult animated shows to stream
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
SA Guild of Mobility Journalists celebrates 60th ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.