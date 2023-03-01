Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
With the high prices of fuel these days you can now add a new trick to your hypermiling techniques with the MyTank app. Created by SA entrepreneur Rob Gardner, the free app aims to give vehicle owners a portal to compare diesel prices.
Download the app and select the variables applicable to your car. These include the fuel type, whether diesel or petrol, your vehicle’s tank size and the rewards programme you belong to, and it calculates the discounts you can expect. The app can display the cost of a full tank or price per litre.
The petrol price is fixed, but the app shows fluctuations for the unregulated diesel price.
The app integrates a map with locations of various fuel stations, usually between a 10km and 50km radius, and then calculates the cost of driving to each service station.
Fuel stations subscribe to the app and provide all their details, including amenities, facilities, ATMs and restaurants, as well as load-shedding status, diesel prices and specials and promotions. However, as a new app many of its listed prices are still estimates with only a few verified amounts.
MyTank app is here to search for fuel bargains on your behalf
Users can select their rewards programmes and get an estimate of discounts when filling up
