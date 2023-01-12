World / Europe

Protesters against coal mine expansion face off against German police

The German activists have formed human chains, staged sit-ins and occupied deserted buildings, which will be razed to make way the mine

12 January 2023 - 12:43 Riham Alkousaa and Wolfgang Rattay
Police officers keep guard as activists demonstrate during a sit-in protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany’s utility RWE, in Luetzerath, Germany, on January 12 2023. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG
Police officers keep guard as activists demonstrate during a sit-in protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany’s utility RWE, in Luetzerath, Germany, on January 12 2023. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG

Luetzerath — German police were trying to clear hundreds of climate protesters holed up in an abandoned village in western Germany for a second day on Thursday, in a continuing standoff over the expansion of a coal mine.

For more than two years, demonstrators have occupied Luetzerath, a village in the brown-coal district of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, to stop the expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine, run by energy firm RWE.

Following a court decision allowing RWE to proceed with the expansion, hundreds of police in riot gear moved in on Wednesday morning, clearing barricades erected by the activists.

But progress has been slow; two people have been detained and three more were in custody since the operation started on Wednesday, according to Aachen police spokesperson Andrew Mueller said.

Activists said hundreds of protesters were still at the site.

Equipped with ladders on rainy Thursday morning, police climbed the walls of one of the abandoned houses in the village as protesters in the building and on its roof chanted “People got the power” and “Luetzerath stays”.

Protesters have formed human chains, staged sit-ins and occupied deserted buildings, which will be razed to make way for the mine’s expansion. Some have dug themselves into holes in the ground while others hung suspended from wooden tripods.

The standoff has been relatively peaceful, with a few light injuries on both sides according to police who on Thursday said they were prepared for all scenarios, including further escalation with the squatters in the coming days.

Police on Tuesday said it could take weeks to resolve the standoff with environmentalists, which is seen as a symbol of Berlin's failing climate policy in light of the energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy.

“We’re working our way up bit by bit. The weather doesn't make it much easier. But for now it’s peaceful,” another Aachen police spokesperson, Cornelia Weber, said.

“We hope it stays that way,” Weber said.

The Garzweiler mine extracts about 25-million tonnes of lignite every year, according to RWE. The company has said it supports both energy transition and a temporary increase in the use of lignite-fired plants to tide Germany through the energy crisis.

Reuters

Renewables boom fails to help Germany meet emissions targets

Russian invasion of Ukraine scrambles schedule for reducing carbon consumption
World
1 week ago

World Bank to vastly expand lending capacity to fight climate change

To boost support for development and climate finance, the bank will consider new financing tools such as private sector loan guarantees
World
1 week ago

Here are the climate numbers to watch in 2023

With the new year come new updates to climate change indicators. It’s likely to be a mixed bag
News
1 week ago

Six important policy developments in 2022 on the road to net zero

As the effects of climate change become ever more apparent, several breakthroughs this year have the potential to unlock enormous progress in the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Church of England sets up £100m fund to address ...
World / Europe
2.
Bolsonaro supporters storm top court and Congress ...
World / Americas
3.
FAA technology struggles cause more than 11,000 ...
World / Americas
4.
US flights slowly resume after FAA alert system ...
World / Americas
5.
China’s top foreign envoy Qin announces partial ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Russia seeks more funds from commodity producers and state companies as war ...

News

Europe set for its warmest January in years as gas crisis eases

News

Bangladesh pins its energy hopes on nuclear power

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.