Protesters against coal mine expansion face off against German police

Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
There is the narrowest of landing strips, and it will require all sides to claim a victory of sorts
The minister of international relations and co-operation called breakdowns ‘an oppositional act against South Africa.com’
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Sun Cable plans include building the world’s largest solar farm in Australia’s Northern Territory and exporting electricity to Singapore via a high-voltage undersea cable
Investment-led growth is an illusion that needs to be debunked
Many lenders are falling behind the technology curve and not fully ready for the transformation
The German activists have formed human chains, staged sit-ins and occupied deserted buildings, which will be razed to make way the mine
The golf world will have to come to terms with the war between the two big powers
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Luetzerath — German police were trying to clear hundreds of climate protesters holed up in an abandoned village in western Germany for a second day on Thursday, in a continuing standoff over the expansion of a coal mine.
For more than two years, demonstrators have occupied Luetzerath, a village in the brown-coal district of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, to stop the expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine, run by energy firm RWE.
Following a court decision allowing RWE to proceed with the expansion, hundreds of police in riot gear moved in on Wednesday morning, clearing barricades erected by the activists.
But progress has been slow; two people have been detained and three more were in custody since the operation started on Wednesday, according to Aachen police spokesperson Andrew Mueller said.
Activists said hundreds of protesters were still at the site.
Equipped with ladders on rainy Thursday morning, police climbed the walls of one of the abandoned houses in the village as protesters in the building and on its roof chanted “People got the power” and “Luetzerath stays”.
Protesters have formed human chains, staged sit-ins and occupied deserted buildings, which will be razed to make way for the mine’s expansion. Some have dug themselves into holes in the ground while others hung suspended from wooden tripods.
The standoff has been relatively peaceful, with a few light injuries on both sides according to police who on Thursday said they were prepared for all scenarios, including further escalation with the squatters in the coming days.
Police on Tuesday said it could take weeks to resolve the standoff with environmentalists, which is seen as a symbol of Berlin's failing climate policy in light of the energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy.
“We’re working our way up bit by bit. The weather doesn't make it much easier. But for now it’s peaceful,” another Aachen police spokesperson, Cornelia Weber, said.
“We hope it stays that way,” Weber said.
The Garzweiler mine extracts about 25-million tonnes of lignite every year, according to RWE. The company has said it supports both energy transition and a temporary increase in the use of lignite-fired plants to tide Germany through the energy crisis.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Protesters against coal mine expansion face off against German police
The German activists have formed human chains, staged sit-ins and occupied deserted buildings, which will be razed to make way the mine
Luetzerath — German police were trying to clear hundreds of climate protesters holed up in an abandoned village in western Germany for a second day on Thursday, in a continuing standoff over the expansion of a coal mine.
For more than two years, demonstrators have occupied Luetzerath, a village in the brown-coal district of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, to stop the expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine, run by energy firm RWE.
Following a court decision allowing RWE to proceed with the expansion, hundreds of police in riot gear moved in on Wednesday morning, clearing barricades erected by the activists.
But progress has been slow; two people have been detained and three more were in custody since the operation started on Wednesday, according to Aachen police spokesperson Andrew Mueller said.
Activists said hundreds of protesters were still at the site.
Equipped with ladders on rainy Thursday morning, police climbed the walls of one of the abandoned houses in the village as protesters in the building and on its roof chanted “People got the power” and “Luetzerath stays”.
Protesters have formed human chains, staged sit-ins and occupied deserted buildings, which will be razed to make way for the mine’s expansion. Some have dug themselves into holes in the ground while others hung suspended from wooden tripods.
The standoff has been relatively peaceful, with a few light injuries on both sides according to police who on Thursday said they were prepared for all scenarios, including further escalation with the squatters in the coming days.
Police on Tuesday said it could take weeks to resolve the standoff with environmentalists, which is seen as a symbol of Berlin's failing climate policy in light of the energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy.
“We’re working our way up bit by bit. The weather doesn't make it much easier. But for now it’s peaceful,” another Aachen police spokesperson, Cornelia Weber, said.
“We hope it stays that way,” Weber said.
The Garzweiler mine extracts about 25-million tonnes of lignite every year, according to RWE. The company has said it supports both energy transition and a temporary increase in the use of lignite-fired plants to tide Germany through the energy crisis.
Reuters
Renewables boom fails to help Germany meet emissions targets
World Bank to vastly expand lending capacity to fight climate change
Here are the climate numbers to watch in 2023
Six important policy developments in 2022 on the road to net zero
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia seeks more funds from commodity producers and state companies as war ...
Europe set for its warmest January in years as gas crisis eases
Bangladesh pins its energy hopes on nuclear power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.