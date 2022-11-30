World / Europe

Pandemic worsens work-life balance of European women

European Institute for Gender Equality study cites increased informal and unpaid care at home

30 November 2022 - 16:49 Dina Kartit
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

European women’s work-life balance has worsened since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, a European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) study has found.

The EIGE’s Gender Equality Index 2022, which focuses on care, found that the pandemic increased informal and unpaid care at home, particularly pressuring women.

Women in the survey were more likely to face interruptions while teleworking than men, the report said. On average 20% of teleworking mothers were unable to work for an hour without being interrupted by children, compared with 15% of teleworking fathers.

The disruption of childcare provision also hit women’s income. They were more likely to cut back on working hours, miss work, take unpaid time off, or quit the workforce altogether.

“While the full extent of the social and economic impact is still unfolding, before and throughout the pandemic women were more likely to be unemployed or to work fewer hours than they wished,” said the report published on Wednesday.

The index, which measures gender equality progress in the EU, rose slightly to 68.6 points out of 100, 5.5 points higher than in 2010.

Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands were the top performers, while Greece, Romania and Hungary ranked at the bottom.

Women in positions of authority have largely driven this modest growth, though they remain underrepresented in politics, making up just over a third of members of regional and local/municipal legislatures and 33% of members of national parliaments, EIGE said.

There is a persisting gender gap among key decisionmakers in major corporations and financial institutions in the EU, with women accounting for 8% of CEOs, 21% of executives, and 34% of nonexecutives in the first half of 2022, EIGE said.

Reuters

Women’s rights at risk around the world after US abortion ruling

The fate of proposed abortion law reform could be at stake in East Africa where six nations have been working on a reproductive health bill since 2017
World
1 week ago

Kidnapping on the rise countrywide

Violence against women and children also shows no signs of abating in police ministry’s latest quarterly report
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Hungry elephants vs Kenyan farmers — can ...
World / Africa
2.
Covid-19 riots escalate in Chinese manufacturing ...
World / Asia
3.
Study paints a grim picture of the state of ...
World
4.
Yoon warns of unprecedented joint response to ...
World / Asia
5.
Russia using winter as a weapon as it loses on ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

How SA’s fight against GBV and femicide is going

Features

Few women in shipping but, slowly, things are changing

News

Female professionals less and less willing to persist with inflexible workplaces

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.