Germany pledges more support for Ukraine air defence

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier vowed more support to Ukraine, especially in air defence, during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, his first since Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Steinmeier first wanted to visit Ukraine in April but Kyiv refused to welcome him then amid disquiet over his past support for Western rapprochement with Russia. Kyiv and Berlin later patched up their differences.
“My message to the Ukrainians is: ‘Not only do we stand by your side, but we will continue to support Ukraine economically, politically and also militarily’,” Steinmeier told reporters on arrival by train in Kyiv.
“What matters now is that we help to protect the Ukrainians from air attacks as much as possible,” said Steinmeier. He said that Germany became one of the largest suppliers of air-defence equipment to Ukraine in recent months.
The German head of state, whose role is largely ceremonial, condemned Russia’s “brutal war of aggression” against Ukraine, and said he looked forward to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit.
Destroyed infrastructure
Steinmeier said his trip would also focus on helping to repair destroyed infrastructure, such as power grids, water pipes and heating systems as soon as possible before winter arrives.
A Social Democrat and former foreign minister, Steinmeier expressed regret for his past support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project designed to double the flow of Russian gas to Germany, which was cancelled after Russia invaded.
He is from the Social Democratic Party wing that had long argued for closer economic ties to Russia as a way of anchoring it within a Western-orientated global system.
Steinmeier’s arrival in Kyiv coincided with a conference in Berlin on what its hosts say must be a “Marshall Plan” to rebuild Ukraine, comparing the challenge to the US funding of Europe’s reconstruction after World War 2.
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is attending the conference, said on Monday the estimated cost of rebuilding his country stood so far at nearly $750bn.
Reuters
Germany pledges more support for Ukraine air defence
President Steinmeier deplores Russian ‘war of aggression’ on arriving in Kyiv for talks on military aid, reconstruction
