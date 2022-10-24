×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Eurozone business activity contracts at fastest pace in nearly two years

S&P Global's manufacturing PMI for October enters recessionary territory

24 October 2022 - 21:19 Jonathan Cable
Picture: UNSPLASH/CLAYTON CARDINALLI
Picture: UNSPLASH/CLAYTON CARDINALLI

London  — The eurozone is likely entering a recession with business activity contracting at the fastest pace in nearly two years in October  as the cost-of-living crisis keeps consumers cautious and saps demand, a survey showed on Monday.

Factories have been particularly hard hit by energy price rises and due to supply chains still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic taking a hit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global’s eurozone flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good guide to overall economic health, fell to 47.1 from 48.1 in September, below expectations for 47.5 in a Reuters poll.

October was the fourth month below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and was the lowest reading since November 2020.

“The flash PMIs for October provide yet more evidence that the eurozone is sliding into quite a deep recession but that inflationary pressures remain intense,” said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics.

“The limited country breakdown available so far shows that Germany is in much deeper trouble than France.”

High energy costs meant the downturn in the German economy, Europe’s largest, deepened in October and the rate of manufacturing contraction was at its fastest in two-and-a-half years.

Concerns over rising inflation also weighed on the Eurozone's second-biggest economy, France, and business activity there slowed.

In Britain, outside the EU, businesses suffered their worst month since January 2021 when they were under a Covid-19 lockdown as the country’s political upheavals compounded concerns about inflation and rising interest rates.

Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss and become Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months after his rival Boris Johnson quit the race following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history.

Priced out

Eurozone inflation was a record 9.9% in September, data showed last week, and with prices rising sharply, demand weakened considerably, sending the composite new business index to a near two-year low.

To try to combat inflation running at nearly five times its target, the European Central Bank has begun raising interest rates and is expected to do so by another 75 basis points on Thursday, depleting the spending power of indebted consumers.

A PMI covering the bloc’s dominant services industry dropped to 48.2 from September’s 48.8, in line with the Reuters poll but the lowest point in 20 months.

Suggesting inflation will not fall significantly any time soon, both the services input and output prices indexes were close to record highs, with the gauge for input prices in particular nudging up to 77.5 from 77.4.

The manufacturing PMI fell to 46.6 from 48.4, its lowest since May 2020 and below all forecasts in the Reuters poll. An index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI, sank deeper into contraction territory.

With no end in sight to Russia’s war in Ukraine, optimism about the year ahead among factory purchasing managers crumbled further. The future output index fell to 44.8 from 45.3, its lowest since May 2020 — when the Covid-19 pandemic was tightening its grip on the world.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than ...
World / Europe
2.
Once bitten twice shy, Tory MPs flock to support ...
World / Europe
3.
Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks ...
World / Europe
4.
Saudi Arabia unveils incentives to attract supply ...
World / Middle East
5.
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

EU citizens uses savings and loans to pay their bills

News

We are not in recession, says eurozone’s central bank boss Lagarde

News

RICARDO SMITH: The UK is eating cake on the treadmill

Opinion / Columnists

France’s nationwide strike a stiff challenge for Macron

World / Europe

Britain’s fiscal U-turn fuels jump in world markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.