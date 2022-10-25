×

National / Health

Health Minister calls for an end to budget cuts

Study finds frontine services are under increasing pressure as money allocated isn’t matching the rising number of people of who rely on public health facilities

25 October 2022 - 18:31 Tamar Kahn

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has appealed to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to stop cuts to public health budgets and alleviate the pressure on frontline healthcare services.

Godondwana is due to present the medium-term budget policy statement to parliament on Wednesday, setting out the government’s revenue estimates and spending priorities for the next three years...

