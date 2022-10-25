Investors are assessing the impact of political developments in China, but all eyes are on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement
Making the NPA’s Investigating Directorate a permanent fixture isn’t enough; an independent body with more robust tenure of office is required
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Many consumers are still unable to afford the one-off upfront cost of purchasing a cellphone, industry body report reads
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Legal experts say spending spree breaks electoral rules by using public money to support president’s re-election
The numbers are all against us. But unexpected things can happen. says manager Xavi Hernández
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has appealed to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to stop cuts to public health budgets and alleviate the pressure on frontline healthcare services.
Godondwana is due to present the medium-term budget policy statement to parliament on Wednesday, setting out the government’s revenue estimates and spending priorities for the next three years...
Health Minister calls for an end to budget cuts
Study finds frontine services are under increasing pressure as money allocated isn’t matching the rising number of people of who rely on public health facilities
