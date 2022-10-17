Hunt scraps tax cuts and reins in vast energy subsidy

There are fears that the reports will indicate an economy set to slow dramatically, one analyst says
London — New chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy subsidy on Monday, launching one of the biggest U-turns in British fiscal policy to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.
Tasked with halting a bond market rout that has raged since the government announced huge unfunded tax cuts on September 23, Hunt has now reversed all of the policies that helped Truss to become elected as prime minister just under six weeks ago.
Her spokesperson denied that Hunt was now running the country after his new strategy, that will also include spending cuts, sent the pound soaring against the dollar and government bond prices to start to recover from a three-week pounding.
“I remain extremely confident about the UK’s long term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth,” Hunt said in a televised clip. “But growth requires confidence and stability, and the UK will always pay its way.”
Under the new plan, most of Truss’s £45bn of unfunded tax cuts will go and a two-year energy support scheme for households and businesses — expected to cost well over £100bn — will now only run until April.
After that the government will review the best way forward, to come up with a targeted scheme that will “cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned”.
Hunt said the planned tax cut changes would raise £32bn every year. The pound soared by as much as 1.4% to a session high of $1.1332 after the statement.
Truss said she was now charting a new course for growth, but one that would protect stability. “We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the UK,” she said on Twitter.
Fighting for survival
The latest crisis to hit the British shores started on September 23, when Truss and former finance secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced 4£5bn of unfunded tax cuts to snap the economy out of years of stagnation.
But the response from bond investors who would fund the plan was so violently negative that borrowing costs surged and lenders pulled mortgage offers. Eventually the Bank of England (BoE) had to step in to prevent pension funds from going under.
After reversing one tax cut, Truss fired her long-time friend Kwarteng on Friday and installed Hunt, the former health and foreign minister, to cut others.
Adding to the pressure, the BoE stuck to its schedule of ending its support on Friday, meaning Hunt had been racing to reverse policies and find spending cuts to appease the markets and prevent borrowing costs from rising further on Monday morning.
Despite Monday’s rally, the damage to gilts endures. The yield on the 10-year gilt is still about 46 basis points above its closing level on September 22, the day before the growth plan shocked the markets. While yields for comparable German and US bonds have increased over the same period, the hit to British debt remains especially severe.
Truss’s spokesperson was asked at a daily briefing how the prime minister could retain any credibility after she reversed course on the programme that secured her election by party members.
He said she was listening to the public, her colleagues and to the advice of the markets. “She is making the necessary difficult decisions to change our approach so we can provide the economic stability and maintain that stability of leadership which is important as well,” he said.
Her about-turn has angered those MPs who supported her, and further encouraged those who opposed her to try to find a way of getting her out of power.
The fourth British prime minister in six years, she was only formerly appointed to the role on September 6.
Already a handful of her MPs have said she must go. Rachel Reeves, the finance spokesperson for the opposition Labour Party, said the Conservative government was no longer capable of providing stability.
“The Conservatives have lost all credibility,” she said.
While Hunt had been expected to reverse some of the tax cuts, the change to the energy support scheme came out of the blue.
Truss had announced a two-year subsidy scheme to support households and businesses through the period of surging energy prices, which would cost £60bn in six months alone. Hunt said on Monday that the scheme would now run until April, but become more targeted after that.
The new chancellor would still deliver a fuller medium-term fiscal plan as scheduled on October 31, alongside forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury said.
Reuters
Hunt scraps tax cuts and reins in vast energy subsidy
The pound soars after the announcement
Reuters
