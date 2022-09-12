IMF weighs increased access to emergency aid over food shocks

Deleveraging downward pressure on gold remains, but this week's price-rise number may provide relief, analyst says
Skittish markets and uncertain executives have crashed advisory and capital markets revenue globally this year
The Free State government says power is down, water supply has been disrupted and phone lines have been disturbed in the area
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Making robot cars that can drive more safely than people is immensely tough because self-driving software systems lack humans’ ability to predict and assess risk quickly
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released last week, more than Garmin alternatives
London/Washington — The IMF is looking for ways to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter said.
The plan, which has not previously been reported, will be presented at an informal board session.
It would allow the IMF to help Ukraine and other countries hit hard by Russia's war in Ukraine without imposing conditions required in a regular fund programme, said the sources, who asked not to be named since the matter is still under review. The size and scope of the measures was not yet clear.
A formal vote backing the measure — which has been developed by the IMF staff in recent months — is expected before the fund's annual meetings in October, the sources said.
If approved, it would temporarily increase existing access limits and allow all member countries to borrow up to an additional 50% of their IMF quota under the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument, and the Rapid Credit Instrument that serves low-income countries, the sources said.
“The concept is simple, but it could help many countries,” said one of the sources.
Food prices surged worldwide after the start of the war given blocked supply routes, sanctions and other trade restrictions, though a UN-brokered deal that allowed resumed exports of grain from Ukrainian ports last month has begun to help improve trade flows and lower prices in recent weeks.
The Washington-based lender projected in July that inflation will reach 6.6% in advanced economies this year, and 9.5% in emerging market and developing economies, posing a “clear risk” to current and future macroeconomic stability.
Many African countries and other poor nations suffering food shortages and acute hunger have clamoured for increased funds, but it was not immediately clear how many countries would seek the additional financing aid.
The IMF proposal would offer some limited help to Ukraine, but its officials say they need a “full-fledged” financing package as they scramble to keep the government running while fighting the first major war in Europe since World War 2.
An IMF spokesperson said last week the global lender “continues to closely engage with the Ukrainian authorities and is now exploring all feasible options to provide further support to Ukraine in these challenging circumstances”.
Ukraine's overseas creditors have backed a two-year freeze in payments on almost $20bn in international bonds, but the country must make $635m in principal payments on prior IMF loans beginning in mid-September.
The IMF in March approved $1.4bn in emergency funding for Ukraine under the RFI instrument to help meet urgent spending needs and mitigate the affect of the war. Its economy is expected to contract 35% this year.
Russia's war against Ukraine has altered global patterns of trade, production, and consumption of commodities in ways that will keep prices at historically high levels through the end of 2024, the World Bank reported in August.
Food is the single-largest category in inflation baskets — the selection of goods used to calculate the cost of living — in many developing nations, accounting for about half in countries like India or Pakistan and on average for some 40% in low-income countries, IMF data shows.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
IMF weighs increased access to emergency aid over food shocks
The plan would allow the body to help Ukraine and other countries hit by Russia's war without imposing standard conditions
London/Washington — The IMF is looking for ways to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter said.
The plan, which has not previously been reported, will be presented at an informal board session.
It would allow the IMF to help Ukraine and other countries hit hard by Russia's war in Ukraine without imposing conditions required in a regular fund programme, said the sources, who asked not to be named since the matter is still under review. The size and scope of the measures was not yet clear.
A formal vote backing the measure — which has been developed by the IMF staff in recent months — is expected before the fund's annual meetings in October, the sources said.
If approved, it would temporarily increase existing access limits and allow all member countries to borrow up to an additional 50% of their IMF quota under the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument, and the Rapid Credit Instrument that serves low-income countries, the sources said.
“The concept is simple, but it could help many countries,” said one of the sources.
Food prices surged worldwide after the start of the war given blocked supply routes, sanctions and other trade restrictions, though a UN-brokered deal that allowed resumed exports of grain from Ukrainian ports last month has begun to help improve trade flows and lower prices in recent weeks.
The Washington-based lender projected in July that inflation will reach 6.6% in advanced economies this year, and 9.5% in emerging market and developing economies, posing a “clear risk” to current and future macroeconomic stability.
Many African countries and other poor nations suffering food shortages and acute hunger have clamoured for increased funds, but it was not immediately clear how many countries would seek the additional financing aid.
The IMF proposal would offer some limited help to Ukraine, but its officials say they need a “full-fledged” financing package as they scramble to keep the government running while fighting the first major war in Europe since World War 2.
An IMF spokesperson said last week the global lender “continues to closely engage with the Ukrainian authorities and is now exploring all feasible options to provide further support to Ukraine in these challenging circumstances”.
Ukraine's overseas creditors have backed a two-year freeze in payments on almost $20bn in international bonds, but the country must make $635m in principal payments on prior IMF loans beginning in mid-September.
The IMF in March approved $1.4bn in emergency funding for Ukraine under the RFI instrument to help meet urgent spending needs and mitigate the affect of the war. Its economy is expected to contract 35% this year.
Russia's war against Ukraine has altered global patterns of trade, production, and consumption of commodities in ways that will keep prices at historically high levels through the end of 2024, the World Bank reported in August.
Food is the single-largest category in inflation baskets — the selection of goods used to calculate the cost of living — in many developing nations, accounting for about half in countries like India or Pakistan and on average for some 40% in low-income countries, IMF data shows.
Reuters
Blinken arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit, pledges $2bn in fresh security aid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China to waive some Africa loans and offer $10bn in IMF funds
Economic turbulence rattles South Asia, echoing the ‘97 financial crisis
KYLE HIEBERT: Soaring food prices threaten civil unrest in African hotspots
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.