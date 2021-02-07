World / Europe

European buyers start to pay more for green aluminium

Aluminium with a lower carbon footprint is fetching a premium over standard prices

07 February 2021 - 19:20 Joe Deaux
Picture: 123RF
New York — Aluminium producers have long touted more environmentally friendly methods to make the metal as the way of the future, but no-one has been willing to pay extra for it, until now.

Multiple transactions of “green aluminium” as well as billet and foundry products fetched a premium over standard prices in Europe last week, according to researcher Harbor Intelligence.

“The fire has been ignited,” Jorge Vazquez, MD of the Austin, Texas-based research firm, said. “The fire is not simply a spark — you’re talking several transactions by players both on the consumer side and the producer side.”

Almost 200,000 tonnes of European raw aluminium traded, with several deals carrying extra premiums of as much as $14/tonne, the firm said in a note to clients. Some quarterly contracts for billet, which is used in a range of goods including window frames and recreational vehicles, had surcharges of up to $12/tonne.

Carbon footprint

The “sharp” increase in green aluminium purchases are specific to Europe’s vehicle industry, according to Harbor. That comes as BMW and Emirates Global Aluminium struck a deal worth at least €100m this week for the carmaker to buy 43,000 tonnes a year of aluminium produced using solar power.

This would be among the first times that consumers and producers agreed to pay a premium on aluminium made using lower carbon dioxide emissions, likely by tapping renewable power sources such as hydroelectricity or solar to produce the metal. The sales indicate some consumers are willing to pay more for aluminium with a lower carbon footprint.

To be clear, the green aluminium being sold is the same metal producers and traders have been marketing for years. The difference now is that the producers who use lower carbon-emitting power generation are branding the aluminium as such. Companies with low-carbon options include Alcoa Corporation, Rio Tinto Group, Norsk Hydro and Emirates Global Aluminum, among other firms.

“Those who have been able to sell with an upcharge have specific green aluminium brands,” Vazquez said.

Norsk Hydro in December said during an investor event that it started to see customers willing to pay a “green premium” for its Hydro Circal and Hydro Reduxa products. CFO Pal Kildemo said at the time that the company’s sustainability focus will be a differentiator in the years to come in terms of returns.

Harbor Intelligence is not seeing any extra charges yet on green aluminium in North America, though Vazquez anticipates the region will begin seeing activity as some proposed green initiatives from US President Joe Biden’s administration kick in.

“It’s a trend we’ve seen from our customers and their customers and end users,” Alf Barrios, the head of Rio Tinto Aluminium, one of the world’s largest producers, said. “People are asking more and more” about the environmental, social and governance factors behind the materials they buy, he said.

Bloomberg

