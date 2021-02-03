Companies / Industrials Hulamin lauds import duty on rolled aluminium Competition from low-cost countries has targeted unprotected markets such as SA BL PREMIUM

Aluminium products supplier Hulamin has lauded a 15% import duty on aluminium rolled products into SA, which came into effect in 2021.

In an operational update for the fourth quarter of 2020, Hulamin, which is headed by CEO Richard Jacob, said its performance continued to improve as markets stabilised following disruptions caused by the pandemic...