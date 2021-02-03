Hulamin lauds import duty on rolled aluminium
Competition from low-cost countries has targeted unprotected markets such as SA
03 February 2021 - 14:18
Aluminium products supplier Hulamin has lauded a 15% import duty on aluminium rolled products into SA, which came into effect in 2021.
In an operational update for the fourth quarter of 2020, Hulamin, which is headed by CEO Richard Jacob, said its performance continued to improve as markets stabilised following disruptions caused by the pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now