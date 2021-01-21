Companies / Mining South32 reports strong production performance The company achieved record year-to-date production at three operations as it steps into 2021 BL PREMIUM

South32, the 18th largest company on the JSE in terms of market capitalisation, has reported a strong operational performance for the three months to end-December 2020, with production records achieved at three operations.

The diversified global miner with operations in SA said the strong operational performance was credited to its ability to adjust to different phases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the regions in which it operates...