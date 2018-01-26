Trump goes to Davos, gets booed and schmoozes investors

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Friday that US economic growth promoted by his policies would help the world, seeking to square his "America first" agenda with globalism.

"When the US grows, so does the world," Trump said in a speech to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. "American prosperity has created countless jobs around the globe and the drive for excellence, creativity and innovation in the US has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and healthier lives."

Trump is the first US president to visit the conference in 18 years, and he made his government’s presence felt with a large delegation of cabinet secretaries and top White House aides. His plenary address, though, was largely boilerplate. Trump boasted of US economic performance under his leadership and urged co-operation with the American effort to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile weapons programmes and combat terrorism — routine themes of his speeches, especially to international audiences.