EDITORIAL: Region’s voters demand change

Among many of the people of the three countries, the mood is watchful and sceptical. It seems counterintuitive that these parties excise their own cancers. To a greater or less extent, all three parties have been operating under what might be described as victor’s logic: they won, therefore the spoils should go to them and their supporters. In their minds, this is not corruption

The difference is that there is now some recognition at least that the process has gone awry. The unintended consequences are now becoming obvious and are threatening the parties’ credibility and electoral prowess.

For organisations that consider their rule not only politically designated but something akin to a divine right, this is a profound existential moment.

How are they dealing with it? The short answer is not very well. Of the three, Mnangagwa is arguably in the trickiest position. In his presentation at Davos, he did try to draw a line under the chaotic land seizure programme that devastated the Zimbabwean economy and plunged the country into a 20-year recession.

Average incomes during that period collapsed and the average earnings of Zimbabweans are now about a third of what they were before the land-seizure process.

Of the land-seizure process, Mnangagwa said it was now over. "We don’t want to think in racial terms, we want to embrace the international community, and we want the international community to accept us." But then followed the same justifications we have heard for years: the British and the Americans had agreed that the situation in which 1% of the population owned 70% of the land was intolerable and assured the Zimbabweans they would support land transfer on a willing seller, willing buyer basis. But in the end, they didn’t. Ergo, it was all their fault.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe valued the skills of the white farmers but wanted to capacitate black farmers too. The country had a food surplus over the past season, he claimed. Yet, we all know this is typical Zanu-PF wishful thinking — most estimates suggest more than 30% of Zimbabweans are malnourished.

Of the trio, the most surprising and daring has been Angola’s Lourenço. He was the hand-picked successor of José Eduardo dos Santos, who treated his country like a personal bank account. Dos Santos’s daughter Isabel is Africa’s richest "businesswoman" and was the head of state oil company Sonangol. His son José was the head of the Angolan sovereign wealth fund Fundo Soberano de Angola. In surprise moves, both have been booted. Lourenço now echoes the two other new African leaders in calling for an end to corruption.

As in SA, the changes were motivated by big shifts in electoral support; not sufficient to signal calamitous change, but sufficient to suggest a disturbed electorate.

At the 2017 polls, Angola’s governing People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola’s almost total lock on the electoral process was diminished, with its support dropping from 86% to 61%. It’s not without irony that this is roughly the level of support the ANC got in the local government election.

Voters in the region remain largely loyal to the liberation parties, but they are increasingly impatient and increasingly desirous that governments manage the economy sensibly and lie less. This is a welcome new wind blowing across the region. But it remains to be seen whether the leaders will live up to their promises, particularly since they have failed to do so in the past.