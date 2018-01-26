World / Europe

Brexit has cost the UK’s economy one percentage point, Mark Carney says

26 January 2018 - 15:56 Brian Swint and Catherine Bosley
Bank of England governor Mark Carney holds the new Â£10 note featuring Jane Austen. Picture: REUTERS
Bank of England governor Mark Carney holds the new Â£10 note featuring Jane Austen. Picture: REUTERS

London/Zurich — Bank of England governor Mark Carney said Brexit had already cost the UK economy billions of pounds in lost output and the economy was not benefiting yet from a global pick-up.

Asked in a BBC radio interview to quantify the damage from Brexit, he said the economy is now about one percentage point smaller than it would have been had the 2016 EU referendum gone the other way, and that the gap will widen to about two percentage points by the end of 2018.

"What it works out to is tens of billions of pounds lower economic activity," he said. "The question then is how do we make that up over time by growing above potential."

Based on the estimated size of the economy at the end of 2017, the lost output would amount to about £40bn.

That’s equivalent to two "Brexit buses", a reference to the £350m a week — or almost £20bn a year — that Leave campaigners said would be available for spending after Britain stopped contributing to the EU budget. The Times newspaper reported this week that Carney was asked at an event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos to measure lost output in "Brexit buses."

Euro holds at a three-year high as traders wait for the ECB to make a move

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, as sterling hits its highest against the euro in six months; US hints at action against China with the ...
Markets
1 day ago

In the BBC interview, Carney said the UK could "recouple" with the global economy, which is enjoying its fastest growth since the financial crisis. For now, companies are holding back on investment plans as they wait to see what Britain’s trade relationships will be after it leaves the EU.

A good deal with the bloc would help, he said, though he would not say if this implied "modest" Brexit changes. That phrase was used by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in a speech on Thursday, angering eurosceptic MPs in the Conservative Party and earning him a slap down from Prime Minister Theresa May’s office.

"The deeper the relationship with Europe, the deeper the relationship with the rest of the world — and the two are obviously connected, it’s a complicated set up negotiations — the better it’s going to be over time for the UK economy," Carney said.

Asked about recent International Monetary Fund forecasts, where every major economy except Britain was upgraded, Carney noted that the UK was an "outlier" in the report.

"What’s happening is the Brexit effect in the short term," he said. "The stress is on the short term."

Bloomberg

Brexit could result in JPMorgan moving over 4,000 jobs out of the UK

Speaking in Davos, CEO Jamie Dimon’s comments represent his starkest assessment yet of the effect of a so-called ‘hard Brexit’
Companies
1 day ago

Is GDP a gross domestic problem — and what about ‘social capital’, asks Davos

Developed in 1934, GDP cannot measure the distribution of wealth within a country, nor its black market — and it may have influenced the Brexit vote
Economy
1 day ago

ANALYSE THIS: Investec Equities’ David Smith

We analyse David Smith, senior analyst at Investec Equities
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Britain’s jobs data increase the chance of rates rise

Employment data show a historic 32.2-million are employed, but the real value of earnings continues to decline
World
1 day ago

Global CEOs shrug off grim headlines

Expectations that global growth will improve over the next 12 months is at the highest level since 2012, PwC survey shows
Business
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
As Paul Kagame takes over at the AU, can he do ...
World / Africa
2.
Assange asks UK court to lift his arrest warrant, ...
World / Europe
3.
Trump goes to Davos, gets booed and schmoozes ...
World / Europe
4.
Zambian court dismisses First Quantum’s bid to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Presidents Club to disband after FT’s exposé of harassment at men-only charity ...
World / Europe

BoE promises to spare European banks extra costs in soft Brexit
World / Europe

Rapid changes in the climate for carbon-heavy investments
Opinion

BoE falls into holding pattern, after inflation creeps higher
World / Europe

British inflation hits six-year high, triggers Carney letter to Hammond
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.