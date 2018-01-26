Brexit has cost the UK’s economy one percentage point, Mark Carney says
London/Zurich — Bank of England governor Mark Carney said Brexit had already cost the UK economy billions of pounds in lost output and the economy was not benefiting yet from a global pick-up.
Asked in a BBC radio interview to quantify the damage from Brexit, he said the economy is now about one percentage point smaller than it would have been had the 2016 EU referendum gone the other way, and that the gap will widen to about two percentage points by the end of 2018.
"What it works out to is tens of billions of pounds lower economic activity," he said. "The question then is how do we make that up over time by growing above potential."
Based on the estimated size of the economy at the end of 2017, the lost output would amount to about £40bn.
That’s equivalent to two "Brexit buses", a reference to the £350m a week — or almost £20bn a year — that Leave campaigners said would be available for spending after Britain stopped contributing to the EU budget. The Times newspaper reported this week that Carney was asked at an event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos to measure lost output in "Brexit buses."
In the BBC interview, Carney said the UK could "recouple" with the global economy, which is enjoying its fastest growth since the financial crisis. For now, companies are holding back on investment plans as they wait to see what Britain’s trade relationships will be after it leaves the EU.
A good deal with the bloc would help, he said, though he would not say if this implied "modest" Brexit changes. That phrase was used by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in a speech on Thursday, angering eurosceptic MPs in the Conservative Party and earning him a slap down from Prime Minister Theresa May’s office.
"The deeper the relationship with Europe, the deeper the relationship with the rest of the world — and the two are obviously connected, it’s a complicated set up negotiations — the better it’s going to be over time for the UK economy," Carney said.
Asked about recent International Monetary Fund forecasts, where every major economy except Britain was upgraded, Carney noted that the UK was an "outlier" in the report.
"What’s happening is the Brexit effect in the short term," he said. "The stress is on the short term."
Bloomberg
Please sign in or register to comment.