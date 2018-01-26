Ramaphosa speaks of the ‘real effects of climate change’ in Davos

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says he will gather a team of "many people" to find as many ways as possible to make sure that people of Cape Town do not run out of water.

Ramaphosa was speaking to CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour at the World Economic Forum in Davos‚ Switzerland on Thursday evening as Cape Town — a tourism, agriculture and wine hub — faces the possibility of having no water in April.

"I am going back home and I am going to corral as many people as possible to put our heads together and see exactly what we should be doing‚ not only in the immediate term but also in the long term. In the immediate term, we have got to make sure we bring water to the people of Cape Town without fail."

He said the impending shortage of water in Cape Town showed that climate change was a reality.

"If people around the world ever thought climate change is just a fable‚ we in SA are now seeing the real effects of climate change. We are facing a real, total disaster in Cape Town, which is going to affect more than 4-million people."