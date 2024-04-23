World / Asia

India’s sugar demand surges

Demand during peak summer season getting a boost from heatwaves and election campaigns

23 April 2024 - 12:05
by Rajendra Jadhav
Villagers get together next to a polling station on the first polling day on April 19, 2024 in Alipurduar District, West-Bengal, India. Picture: ELKE SCHOLIERS/GETTY IMAGES
Mumbai — India’s sugar consumption this year is poised to hit a record high as demand during the peak summer season gets a boost from heat waves and the mobilisation of millions for elections in the scorching temperatures.

Higher consumption would lift local prices and boost margins of sugar producers such as Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan, and Dwarikesh Sugar and help them in making cane payments on time to farmers.

Consumption of cold drinks and ice cream, and as a result demand for sugar, rises in India during the summer months from mid-March to mid-June.

But this year, demand is above average as heat waves and election rallies boost consumption of ice-cream and soft drinks, said Avantika Saraogi, executive director at Balrampur Chini Mills.

Maximum temperatures in many parts of India have risen above 40°C, and the weather department has forecasted that the country is likely to experience more heat-wave days than normal between April and June.

During the harsh summer, India is hosting the world’s largest election, in which nearly 1-billion people will be eligible to vote.

Political parties hold huge rallies, some attended by as many as 200,000 people, undeterred by the sweltering heat, which only intensifies as the campaign picks up pace.

Earlier this week, after an energetic election rally at Pune in the scorching afternoon sun, dedicated workers of a political party flocked to a nearby restaurant to quench their thirst with refreshing soft drinks.

“It’s sweltering out there. We need something icy to keep us going in this heat,” said Mahesh Pawar, one of the workers.

“We’re grateful to our leader for providing us with these refreshing beverages to keep our spirits high.”

Sweet summer

India’s sugar consumption in during April-June could rise to 7.5-million tonnes, up 5% from a year ago, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

This year’s unusual rise in consumption is temporary, with demand growth returning to a normal pace next year, said Prakash Naiknavare, MD of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories.

“But right now the industry is experiencing an unusual boost in demand. This is expected to lift total consumption this year to a record 29-million metric tonnes,” Naiknavare said.

India’s sugar consumption in the 2022/23 marketing year, which ended on September 30, stood at 27.85-million tonnes.

Higher demand has already begun lifting sugar prices, which have risen nearly 3% in a fortnight.

The government has allocated a higher quota for April compared to last year, but prices are still rising due to robust demand from bulk consumers, said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

Reuters

Punjab farmer protest fuels opposition hopes of denting Modi’s appeal

Demands for guaranteed minimum purchase prices for crops
World
1 month ago

Indian pharma firms start making generic versions of weight-loss jabs

Novo Nordisk’s patents for Wegovy expire in China in 2026, in Japan and Europe in 2031 and in the US in 2032
Companies
2 months ago

For the rural majority, India’s growth rate helps naught

Growth in India’s farm output, which employs over 40% of the workforce, is expected to slow to 1.8% in the current financial year, from 4% a year ago
World
2 months ago

Will the food industry sacrifice its fat profits for health?

South Africa’s growing obesity epidemic won’t be reversed by preaching healthier eating habits and exercise alone; there’s a growing realisation that ...
Opinion
6 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Chocolate lovers will find El Niño’s effects hard to swallow

The double whammy of the weather pattern and climate change has devastated cocoa production
Opinion
1 week ago

Tiger shakes up offerings for cash-strapped consumers

CEO Tjaart Kruger says group is restructuring into a ‘leaner and meaner’ machine
Companies
1 week ago

Gumede consortium lays fraud charges against losing Tongaat bidder RGS

Sugar group’s new owner, Vision, accuses losing rival of fraud
Business
2 weeks ago

African countries must boost local sourcing of ingredients to ensure food security, says expert

Companies must develop local supply chains, instead of importing staples, says sustainable trade firm
Business
2 weeks ago

Chocolate makers pin hopes on Easter as cocoa prices bite

The cocoa price has tripled in the past year due to worsening bean disease in West Africa
Companies
3 weeks ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: South Africans are eating less

People buying less food from formal grocery sector and probably consuming more of the basics
Companies
1 month ago

Index spells out inflation’s dire effect on poor

Load-shedding remains key driver of food inflation as many food producers use generators
Economy
1 month ago

Food producers act to retain customers as prices hit pockets

Customers are increasingly trading down because of high food prices, says food producer
Business
1 month ago

ANDREW RUSSELL: Sugar tax is an economic millstone for independent cane growers

The continued existence of this tax and the prospect of the planned 2025 increase remain a dark cloud over the industry
Opinion
1 month ago
