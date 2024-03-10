Food producers act to retain customers as prices hit pockets
10 March 2024 - 06:55
Food producer RCL will look at adding more affordable versions of some of its premium products to retain customers who are increasingly trading down because of high food prices.
The maker of brands such as Yum Yum peanut butter, Ouma Rusks, 5 Star Super Maize Meal and Mageu Number 1, said the food market continues to feel the pressure of high input costs which contribute to elevated prices and subdued consumer demand. ..
