South Korea to invest almost $7bn in AI

The tech-savvy country wants to retain its edge in semiconductor chips

09 April 2024 - 11:05
by Joyce Lee
People watch South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's speech on TV in Seoul, South Korea, on April 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI
Seoul — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday his country will invest 9.4-trillion won ($6.94bn) in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2027 as part of efforts to retain a leading global position in cutting-edge semiconductor chips.

The announcement, which also includes a separate 1.4-trillion won fund to foster AI semiconductor firms, comes as South Korea tries to keep abreast with countries like the US, China and Japan that are also giving massive policy support to strengthen semiconductor supply chains on their own turf.

Semiconductors are a key foundation of South Korea’s export-driven economy.

In March, chip exports reached their highest in 21 months at $11.7bn, or nearly a fifth of total exports shipped by Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

“Current competition in semiconductors is an industrial war and an all-out war between nations,” Yoon told a meeting of policymakers and chip industry executives on Tuesday.

By earmarking investments and a fund, South Korea plans to significantly expand research and development in AI chips such as artificial neural processing units (NPUs) and next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips, the government said in a statement.

South Korean authorities will also promote the development of next-generation artificial general intelligence (AGI) and safety technologies that go beyond existing models.

Yoon has set a target for South Korea to become one of the top three countries in AI technology including chips, and take a 10% or more share of the global system semiconductor market by 2030.

“Just as we have dominated the world with memory chips for the past 30 years, we will write a new semiconductor myth with AI chips in the next 30 years,” Yoon said.

Yoon also noted that the impact of the recent earthquake in Taiwan, a global leader in semiconductors, on South Korean companies was limited as of now, but ordered thorough preparation in the event of uncertainties.

Reuters

TSMC to make advanced semiconductors in US

Taiwanese chipmaker secures $6.6bn from commerce department and up to $5bn in low-cost government loans
22 hours ago

Samsung expects tenfold jump in quarterly profit

But the shares dip as chip business proves slow to catch rivals
1 day ago

Intel shares fall on news of operational loss

The company has spent billions of dollars to return as the dominant maker of cutting-edge chips
5 days ago

China calls time on US microprocessors

Windows, database software also listed in phase-out guidelines
2 weeks ago

US officials face tough choices for subsidising AI chip making

Bets on chips are dicey in rapidly evolving industry
1 month ago

European automakers battle to undercut cheap Chinese imports

Differences between legacy car makers and EV-focused manufacturers will be on display at the Geneva car show
1 month ago

SMIC blames weak demand for profit plunge

China’s largest chipmaker also cites greater competition as earnings more than halve
2 months ago

Record chip orders for ASML but outlook for 2024 remains same

ASML says sales to China will be affected by new US and Dutch export restrictions introduced in 2023, affecting up to 15% of its China sales
2 months ago
