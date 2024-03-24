World

China calls time on US microprocessors

Windows, database software also listed in phase-out guidelines

24 March 2024 - 13:29
by Akanksha Khushi
The logo for the Intel Corporation is seen on a sign outside the Fab 42 microprocessor manufacturing site in Chandler, Arizona, on October 2 2020. File Picture: REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
Bengaluru — China has introduced guidelines to phase out US microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft’s Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options, the report said.

Government agencies above the township level have been told to include criteria requiring “safe and reliable” processors and operating systems when making purchases, the newspaper said.

China's industry ministry issued a statement with three separate lists of CPUs, operating systems and centralised database deemed “safe and reliable” in late December, valid for three years after the publication date, all from Chinese companies, Reuters checks showed.

The State Council Information Office, which handles media queries for the council, China’s cabinet, did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Intel and AMD did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The US has been aiming to boost domestic semiconductor output and reduce reliance on China and Taiwan with the Biden administration's 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.

It is designed to bolster US semiconductors and contains financial aid for domestic production with subsidies for production of advanced chips.

Reuters

