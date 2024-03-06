World / Asia

Southeast Asia’s palm oil production to fall

Palm oil output is likely to fall by 1-million tonnes in Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer, says analyst

06 March 2024 - 11:41
by Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/WILL KURNIAWAN/FILE
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,900-4,500 ringgit ($824-950.77) per metric tonne from now until June, as supplies are likely to tighten in the second quarter, industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on March 6.

“Palm production in Southeast Asia is not coming up to expectation,” Mistry, the director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International, said at a price outlook conference in Kuala Lumpur.

On March 6, the benchmark was trading at 4,046 ringgit ($855.75) a tonne.

In November 2023, Mistry had forecast palm oil to trade between 3,700 and 4,500 ringgit a tonne until June.

On March 6, he reiterated that 2024 palm oil output is likely to fall by 1-million metric tonnes in the world’s biggest producer Indonesia, and remain stagnant in second-biggest producer Malaysia.

Global vegetable oil demand from the food and energy sectors is expected to rise by 6-million metric tonnes in 2023/24, but supplies are projected to increase by only 3.1-million metric tonnes, he said.

The El Niño hot and dry weather phenomenon in 2023 turned out to be a lot milder than expected and hardly made an impact in the palm-producing areas, he said.

In the past, the El Niño has squeezed palm oil yields in the main producers, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Sunflower oil supplies from top producers Russia and Ukraine are not affected by the ongoing war between the two countries and are shipped at lower prices because of currency depreciation against the US dollar, he added.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) are likely to recover in coming months on rising demand in the US for biodiesel, Mistry added.

Reuters

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agricultural exports hit record despite logistical bars

Shipments rise 3% in spite of being boxed in by defective port, rail and road infrastructure
Opinion
1 week ago

Ecuador’s Siekopai group to return home to Amazon after 80 years

Ecuador is expected to issue a land title to the Indigenous group by April for over 42,000ha of land, with a public apology for violating their rights
World
1 month ago

EU coffee importers shy away from Africa as deforestation law looms

Small farmers are already bearing the cost of unintended consequences in climate policy
Companies
2 months ago

NOMQHELE DUBE: Agriculture for export has huge growth potential in Africa

Continent’s exports remain low compared to that in other regions
Opinion
3 months ago

How 2024 elections put Indonesia’s rainforest under threat

Conservationists are worried that the soaring costs of campaigns will undercut protection of the richest and most biodiverse forests in the world
World
5 months ago

New EU law could squeeze out small coffee firms

New EU law prevents imports of commodities linked to deforestation
Business
5 months ago

El Nino taking a drastic toll on Asian crops

Range of foods affected by lack of rain, pushing prices up globally
World
5 months ago

El Nino threatens to further dent Indonesian coffee crop

Lower output could trigger more gains in prices that have climbed more than 40% in 2023 and hit a record high in June
World
6 months ago

Indonesia and Malaysia unite against EU palm oil ‘discrimination’

The top palm oil exporters gear up to challenge the EU’s deforestation-linked ban that threatens their commodity trade
World
8 months ago
