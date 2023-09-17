New EU law could squeeze out small coffee firms
17 September 2023 - 06:14
Most global coffee firms will not be ready to comply with the new EU law preventing imports of commodities linked to deforestation, and small farmers may suffer as a consequence, a major coffee sector report found.
The EU's law, effective at end-2024, requires importers of coffee, cocoa, beef, soy, rubber and palm oil to prove their goods are not contributing to the destruction of forests — a major source of climate change — or risk hefty fines...
